DCK Internet Marketing, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Sports Gear and Memorabilia

Parker, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2015 --Doug Kolz is pleased to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.TeamFaves.com. The website offers a wide selection of sports gear and team logo products for teams in the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MLB, and NHL. Kolz was inspired to start his website by his own passion for sports. He has always been a big sports fan and often finds himself looking for different items with his team logo on it. He wanted to be able to provide a website where fans like himself could shop for the team items that they wanted.



There are many excellent sports memorabilia and team gear products featured within the merchandise of TeamFaves.com. The website offers products including team logo camp chairs, game day products, NFL banners, MLB fan sports gear, team logo towels, and much more from such quality manufacturers as Coleman, Franklin Sports, Northwest, and Fanmats, to name a few. In the future, Kolz plans to continue adding products on a regular basis. By continuing to add new products, he hopes to encourage customers to return to his website to find new items that they can use to show their team colors.



Providing a website that provides a wide selection of products within a nice looking website is very important to Kolz regarding TeamFaves.com. The website is designed with a colorful background and organized categories to make it easy to find a specific team. He plans on eventually having at least 50 different products for each sports team so that fans will have plenty of items to choose from.



To complement the main website, Kolz is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourTeamSportsBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to sports and different sport teams. Kolz is going to be writing about recent sports news, what is happening in the world of sports, and current or upcoming sports events. The goal of the blog is to share information with customers and keep people updated on their favorite sports.



