DCM Is Proud to Offer Complimentary Investment Advice and Support

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2017 --The team at Dubai Capital Management (DCM) understands clients' needs to work with a trustworthy, professional, and reputable investment firm. Regardless of whether a client represents a small or medium-sized business, DCM provides an exceptional investor experience that not only drives results, but that also offers the most competitive ROI in the industry - far above the average market standards.



About Dubai Capital Management (DCM)

Dubai Capital Management (DCM) is a company that specializes in investment management for small and large investors and businesses. The mission behind DCM is to help clients of all shapes, sizes, and industries make better investments.



DCM was founded by two former Swiss investment bankers in 2010. The bankers wanted to build a new type of investment company with the mission to set a new industry standard by offering unique, alternative approaches to investment management through high-touch technology, around-the-clock client support, and a sharp focus on wealth protection and asset growth.



In less than 10 years, DCM lived up to its mission, and then some. DCM grew into a dynamic investment company operating in the United States, Germany, and China, with more than 30 employees, and more than 400 clients in more than 35 different countries and with investments totaling over $250 million.



About DCM's High-Tech and High-Touch Technology

In today's digital age, accessible and secure data and information is a priority for clients. Therefore, DCM has spent years building and improving their systems and technology in order to provide clients with a high-tech and high-tech experience, an innovative solution that is setting a new industry standard.



DCM's systems provide investors with the following benefits:



- Capital guarantee - Offering fully secured investments



- On-the-Go control - Users can view all their investments from a mobile device and in one location



- Short notice withdrawals - Investments remain liquid and withdrawals are possible and flexible to meet investors' needs



- Dedicated investment manager - An investment management (IM) is available to provide complimentary support 24/7



The DCM Pro and DCM Elite systems and platforms are designed to provide unique and innovative investments solutions for investors that they can't find anywhere else. These systems are designed with the client and investor in mind to help them to create strong funds and investment accounts that result in significant investor benefits and returns.



DCM Offers Complimentary Investment Advice for Clients. In addition to providing clients with around-the-clock, real-time, up-to-date information on investments and managed accounts with their robust technology, the team at DCM also has a number of account managers, or Investment Managers (IM) who are available 24/7 to provide ongoing client support and offer advice.



The team of account managers at DCM goes above and beyond to make sure no client question goes unanswered, and to help clients feel like solid and quality investment advice is only a phone call away.



