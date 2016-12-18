DCM Provides New Client Area Dashboard to Maximize Investment Management

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2016 --Although Dubai Capital Management (DCM) is a relatively new investment management company, the company comes with years of experience in providing quality and innovative alternative investment solutions for both large and small investors worldwide.



One attribute that makes DCM is successful is their willingness, savviness, and level of creativity in utilizing and integrating technology in their services and solutions to enhance the client experience. DCM announces their new client area dashboard, which is designed to provide maximum accessibility and the availability of information to clients. This new, robust technology is also designed to help clients maximize portfolio and investment results, and to also focus on wealth protection and asset growth for high-profile clients.



About Dubai Capital Management (DCM)

Dubai Capital Management (DCM) is an investment management company that specializes in providing portfolio and investment management services and solutions for investors of all sizes and industries. The team at DCM is comprised of experienced investors and traders who are in the game to provide clients with investment solutions that are proven to make a difference. DCM's two owners are former Swiss investment bankers who had a big idea to establish an investment company based in Dubai with the goal to change the industry by providing and offering unique, alternative solutions to investments. As a result, DCM was established in 2010.



Approximately seven years later, DCM has grown to the dynamic investment company they are known as today. DCM operates in three countries, with offices in the United States, Germany, and China, and successfully manages more than $250 million of over 400 clients in over 36 countries worldwide.



About the New Client Dashboard. With the new client dashboard, DCM puts control back in clients' hands. With the growing concern of broker mismanagement and abuse, the team at DCM understands clients' growing concerns surrounding security and accessibility of personal and financial information. In an effort to enhance the customer experience, DCM built the new client dashboard, allowing clients to access their investment information as often and as conveniently as possible, while also offering a secure and encrypted system to maximize security.



In addition to the new client dashboard, DCM also offers different systems and platforms that are all designed and built to help clients navigate their accounts and explore unique investment solutions. These systems are proven to help manage investor funds to provide significant benefits and returns.



DCM Offers Competitive ROI. In a world that is driven by data and results, the team members at DCM understand how crucial it is to work with an investment company and make financial choices that are proven to drive results, and to also easily access their information when necessary.



By partnering with DCM, clients gain access to a secure 24/7 accessible platform to provide them with the accessibility they are looking for to manage their investments and accounts.



