DCM's Investment Philosophy Drives High-Performing Portfolios

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2017 --One of investors' major concerns today is the security, safety, and accessibility of their investment accounts and portfolios. Dubai Capital Management (DCM) understands clients' needs to partner with an investment management firm that not only respects those needs but also provides clients and investors with the utmost security and accessibility.



The team at DCM knows that facts speak louder than any words and in any language. This is one reason why DCM provides clients and investors with an investment management experience they can't find anywhere else. By providing 24/7, around-the-clock access to investment accounts, clients always know where they stand and always have someone to count on.



About Dubai Capital Management (DCM)

Dubai Capital Management (DCM) was established in 2010 by two former Swiss bankers who recognized a need and demand for changing the way investment accounts and portfolios were managed. They knew that by building a company based in Dubai, they couldn't go wrong. This sparked their idea to build a company based on the mission to focus on wealth and asset growth and protection for large and small investors, companies, and other organizations all over the world.



Although DCM has only been in operation for less than a decade, and is still considered a young company, the team is backed by years of experience in banking, finances, and investment management, which enables them to provide high-performing and innovative alternative investment solutions for all investors, clients, and businesses.



Today, DCM operates in three countries with offices in the United States, Germany, and China, and has over 30 employees. DCM also successfully manages more than $250 million of over 400 clients in over 36 countries worldwide.



High Performance Portfolios



As mentioned above, DCM wants to ensure that their clients, investors, and businesses always know where their accounts and investments stand. By giving clients 24/7 access to their accounts and assigning an Investment Management (IM) to each account, clients know that they can get information, pull data, and ask questions whenever necessary.



In addition to their big idea and the successful implementation of technology in their business model, DCM's investment philosophy was built on the notion to deliver instead of promise. By partnering with DCM, clients have seen the following results and performance:



- Average monthly return of 3 percent, which is a healthy and well balanced return

- 136 percent accumulated ROI, which is an outstanding performance achieved under the safest market conditions

- 95 percent positive monthly results



DCM funds have proven to be the most successful in the industry. In fact, DCM funds were up by 2.6 percent for the month of March 2017 and up 7.5 percent total thus far in 2017.



An Investment Philosophy Proven to Drive Performance



In a world that is driven by data and technology, why not provide these tools directly to clients and investors so that they can manage and monitor their investment progress? In addition to implementing and integrating high-performing technology to ensure a quality experience for clients, DCM has also operated under an investment philosophy that has proven to make a difference and drive high performance results for clients and investors.



To learn more about DCM's investment account management services and high-performing funds or to schedule a quick, 15-minute initial investment consultation, call or email the team today. Email queries are responded to within 24 hours.