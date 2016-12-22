DCM's Investment Philosophy Proven to Make a Difference for Investors

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2016 --Dubai Capital Management (DCM) understands clients' concerns surrounding proper and effective investment and portfolio management. With many investors becoming victims of broker abuse and mismanagement, stock market and investment loss, and the huge risk and lack of return on investment today, DCM was established with the mission to provide innovative solutions for investors.



The main reasons why DCM has been so successful in such a short time is due to their creative, out-of-the-box thinking, their approach to integrating technology into their service offerings, and their unique investment philosophy. Their ultimate mission and focus is on providing alternative investment solutions, including wealth protection and asset growth.



About Dubai Capital Management (DCM)

Dubai Capital Management (DCM) is an investment management company that was established in 2010. DCM's ultimate mission and goal is to provide innovative and alternative investment solutions, including wealth protection and asset growth for large and small investors, companies, and other organizations worldwide.



Although Dubai Capital Management (DCM) is still a young company, they have years of experience in providing quality alternative investment solutions for all investors, clients, and businesses. DCM was founded by two former Swiss bankers with the mission to build an investment company in Dubai, and the huge goal of changing the industry and setting a new standard of providing alternative investment management solutions.



Approximately seven years later, DCM's success and growth is apparent. DCM now operates in three countries, with offices in the United States, Germany, and China, and has over 30 employees. DCM also successfully manages more than $250 million of over 400 clients in over 36 countries worldwide.



About The DCM Investment Philosophy

In addition to their big idea and the successful implementation of technology in their business model, DCM's investment philosophy was built to address clients' biggest concerns. Their philosophy is to reduce overall investment risks by using an ultra-low cost structure and strategy to forward 90 percent and above of profits directly to investors. They believe in creating broadly diversified portfolios with pre-arranged exit points to minimize risks.



Part of DCM's investment philosophy is to give clients maximum control while also giving all profits directly to investors. The overall risk mitigation strategy helps to give clients a peace of mind knowing that their portfolios are managed with the utmost efficiency. They can expect greater returns from diversifying their investment options with DCM.



An Investment Philosophy that Makes a Difference.



In a world that is driven by data and results, the team members at DCM understand the importance of partnering with an investment company that helps clients see results and the financial benefits from their efforts. As a result, by partnering with DCM, clients gain access to a secure 24/7 accessible platform to provide them with the accessibility they are looking for to manage their accounts.



Contact:



To learn more about DCM's account management services or to schedule a quick, 15-minute initial investment consultation, call or email the team today. Email queries are responded to within 24 hours. Potential clients are also welcome to call or email DCM's offices located in the United States, Germany, and China.