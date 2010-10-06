DCTV Announces Fall Open House October 13

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2010 -- For the first time in years, DCTV is hosting another of its legendary Open Houses, where it invites the public to their landmark firehouse to get a taste of all of the services DCTV has to offer to independent filmmakers and media artists. Sponsored by Brooklyn Brewery and The L Magazine, the October 13th event will feature an open bar, an Apple iPad raffle, a Canon 7D demo, discounted memberships, sample workshops, film screenings, facility tours and more!



Among the highlights of the event is an open bar provided by Brooklyn Brewery, from 7pm – 8pm, and again during the after party at 10pm, featuring a DJ set by Baby Dayliner, a favorite of some of NYC's best musical acts, including The National.



Thanks to the generosity of The L Magazine, DCTV is thrilled to raffle off an Apple iPad. The winner will be drawn at 9:55pm sharp, and one lucky attendee will go home with the gadget everyone wants. All raffle ticket proceeds will go to help support DCTV services.



In addition, DCTV’s Fall 2010 Open House will offer sample workshops to introduce the public to some of its hands-on classes, ranging from the ever-popular Final Cut Pro to the widely anticipated new additions of Illustrator and Video DSLR. DCTV will also be offering the opportunity for visitors to test-drive the latest production equipment available to rent from DCTV, including the game-changing Canon 7D camera. Short films will be screening throughout the night, featuring an array of innovative and provocative films from the DCTV Presents signature screening and event series, as well as some of DCTV's own award-winning productions. DCTV will also be providing tours of its facilities, from its state-of-the-art edit suites to its community media lab.



“Our mission at DCTV is to provide affordable and accessible resources to independent filmmakers and media artists from all walks of life” said Dara Messinger, Director of Training and Resources at DCTV. “Whether you’ve been a Member for years, or you’re just hearing about us for the first time, our Open House provides a fantastic opportunity to see what we’re up to and get involved.”



DCTV is proud to announce its Fall 2010 Open House and eagerly awaits everything this season has to offer. More information can be found at dctvny.org/openhouse.

