D&D Plastics Partners with BizIQ

Orem, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2016 --D&D Plastics, a design and development company assisting customers with a variety of plastic fabrication jobs, announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based web marketing company assisting small business owners across North America.



In this partnership, D&D Plastics will enhance its online presence and build up its customer base throughout Utah. BizIQ uses a strategy heavily focused on search engine optimization, which helps customers better find companies like D&D Plastics when performing local business searches on Google. Additionally, BizIQ created a new website for the plastic fabricators, as well as a new marketing campaign that includes a pair of blog posts per month and strategies to encourage better connections between the company and its customers.



This new D&D Plastics website prioritizes relevant, timely and informative content related to the company's service offerings. All of the website content is written by professional copywriters. The site also provides a variety of channels through which people can reach out to the company to learn more about plastic fabrication in Orem, UT.



"Since our founding in 1980, we have provided outstanding plastic fabrication services to manufacturers across Utah," said Chandler Dobson, owner of D&D Plastics. "With more and more people turning to the Internet to search for manufacturers and suppliers, we believed it was necessary to make greater efforts to engage in digital marketing. We are thrilled with the work BizIQ has done for us so far."



About D&D Plastics

Founded in 1980, D&D Plastics assists with vacuum forming, fabrication and many other types of manufacturing jobs, continually focusing on pushing the boundaries of what they can do with plastic today.



For more information about the company and its services, visit http://www.d-dplastics.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.