DDA Promotes AR Technology with Two New Websites Featuring over a Hundred Viable Augmented Reality Concept Examples

Willow Grove, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2018 --DDA is pleased to announce the launch of two new websites designed to spearhead the widespread adoption of augmented reality applications: AugmentedRealitease.com and AugmentedReality.health. These two new brands represent DDA's outreach as an augmented reality developer to businesses and medical organizations, and demonstrate the value to be had in augmented reality apps and the unique opportunity in being an early adopter of this game-changing AR technology. The websites feature over a hundred original augmented reality application concept examples—a greater collection than can likely be found anywhere on the internet. Additionally, visitors are able to suggest their own AR app concepts for inclusion and credited attribution.



Augmented reality creates 3D space based upon inputs from a smartphone or tablet's camera, and then layers information, graphics, and virtual objects onto the view from the camera perspective. Users can interact with this view to learn more about objects recognized by the augmented reality application, or manipulate graphics and virtual objects depending on the specific AR app. AR technology is poised to transform the way we learn about and interact with the world around us.



Apple and Android both recently released their own augmented reality development kits, named ARKit and ARCore respectively. Now users of the most recent versions of the two most popular mobile device platforms can benefit from augmented reality applications. AR technology will also work with Google Glass and iOS-capable headsets, offering an even more immersive augmented reality experience.



The new AR developer platforms are crucial to helping expand the potential of AR technology to a greater number of users. ARKit and ARCore both take care of the mapping of 3D space from a smartphone, tablet, or headset's camera, and provide basic coordinate frameworks to allow developers to more easily relate virtual objects and graphics to the space around a device in real time. This helps streamline graphics processing on mobile devices, while allowing augmented reality developers to concentrate on the functional and design features of the applications themselves, reducing the time and cost required for augmented reality design and development.



With the vastly expanded number of potential augmented reality application users that ARKit and ARCore represent, now is the time to seize an incredible opportunity to be an early adopter of what is sure to become the future killer app. The potential to enhance real-world learning and skills acquisition offers enormous benefits for corporate and medical training, and the intuitive and rewarding interactivity offers incredible potential to enhancing virtually any form of entertainment. Augmented reality will also find a range of applications for aiding individuals in their day-to-day living. From AR apps that will help cardiologists explain interventional procedures, and apps that help clinicians recognize patients and view vital stats and health information in real time, to apps that will train people in automotive manufacturing, find items in their house, preview wall hangings or nail polishes, or optimize their bowling performance, AR technology demonstrates infinite potential.



To learn more about augmented reality and over a hundred original concepts for AR technology applications, visit the following websites. Visitors are also invited to share their own ideas for augmented reality applications; any ideas selected will receive public attribution.



