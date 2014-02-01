DDoS Protection: An Insurance Policy Worth Having

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2014 --Insurance is a concept that everyone is familiar with. When you are driving a car and get into an accident, you are relying on insurance to cover most of the costs to mitigate damages. Insurance is all about identifying potential loss exposures and implementing risk management techniques to prevent these loss exposures. DDoS protection is an insurance policy that is becoming essential to maintain an online presence in today’s market.



DDoS attacks are becoming a major peril to businesses that rely on their online presence. When an online business website gets exposed to DDoS attacks, the revenue stops. This can cause hundreds, if not thousands of dollars to be lost in potential revenue. This can be catastrophic to an online business. Businesses are starting to realize the dangers of not having adequate protection against DDoS attacks.



“DDoS attacks are a problem that has emerged as one of the biggest perils to online businesses,” said Kevin, co-owner of DDoS Hosting Solutions. “DDoS protection is basically an insurance policy for businesses that rely on their online presence to generate revenue. It eliminates the possibility of incurring an income loss exposure. Eliminating this risk helps businesses thrive and leaves their revenue streams intact.”



Actuators are agreeing that DDoS attacks are becoming a peril to online businesses that needs to be addressed. Waiting until you receive a DDoS attack is not a good idea and being proactive is the best option. It comes down to weighing the costs of DDoS protection versus the risks and costs of not having protection. The financial impact of a long term DDoS attack can be devastating to an online business. DDoS protection is usually more affordable than having your online business go down from an attack.



Setting up your own hardware to prevent DDoS attacks can be very expensive. It is recommended to purchase DDoS protection from a provider who already has the hardware to deal with these expensive attacks. DDoS Hosting Solutions offers protection from attacks with DDHS Guard for an affordable cost. Prices are starting at $249 per month with plans ranging from 5 to 20 Gbps DDoS protection. They utilize cost pooling just as insurance providers do. Pooling gives DDHS the ability to increase their network capacity which leads to protecting against larger DDoS attacks at a lower cost.



“The costs of DDoS protection are minimal compared to the risks you would face of being shut down from a DDoS attack," said Bob, co-owner of DDoS Hosting Solutions. “Thousands of dollars can be lost from being shut down. When you are dealing with a long term DDoS attack, this loss can multiply exponentially. It is a risk that online businesses simply do not want to take.”



Risk managers are making the move toward DDoS protection to alleviate the pains that come with DDoS attacks. Insurance is a fundamental factor to consider when starting any business and online businesses are no exception. Peace of mind is important to business owners.



To check out the company’s website and learn more about its DDoS protected solutions, visit http://www.ddoshostingsolutions.com.