DDR Creative Concepts, LLC Launches Website Featuring Refreshing Indoor and Outdoor Home Furnishings

Keene, ND -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2017 --DeAnn Russell is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.HomeYardConcepts.com. The website offers a wide variety of refreshing indoor and outdoor home furnishings including patio lounge furniture, porch and garden swings, home accent furniture, stylish area rugs, and luxurious hammocks. Russell was inspired by the way that a well-decorated home serves as a stylish retreat that greets us with our favorite memories. Through her online store, Russell wanted to help others get the products that they would need for a beautiful yard that's ready for meaningful conversations or an inviting living room where we can renew our energy.



There are many excellent home furnishings featured within the merchandise of HomeYardConcepts.com. The website carries items including patio furniture such as bistro patio sets and accent lounge chairs; porch swings including canopy porch swing gliders and outdoor rocking benches; home accent furniture including modern shelving units and rustic entryway hall trees; and more. In the future, Russell plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Russell regarding each and every transaction made on HomeYardConcepts.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products designed to give customers a cozy and stylish place to call home and let their personality shine. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a hammock swing chair for those contemplative lazy summer afternoons or an area rug for welcoming guests in a stylish way.



To complement the main website, Russell is also launching a blog located at http://www.HomeYardBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality indoor and outdoor décor in general such as the convenience of a wall wine rack to avoid a cluttered kitchen, enjoying meaningful conversations on a wooden garden bench, and using accent furniture to add style and organization to your home. Russell hopes to give valuable tips and information on enjoying a cozy retreat every day with quality home furnishings.



About HomeYardConcepts.com

HomeYardConcepts.com – a division of DDR Creative Concepts, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur DeAnn Russell.



DeAnn Russell

http://www.HomeYardConcepts.com

916-708-6190