De-Humidified, Clean, and Secure Self-Storage Units Now Available at the Advanced Storage Centre

Self-storage services are more popular than ever, as more and more individuals and businesses decide to take advantage of the benefits this type of service provides. Self-storage can be utilised for the storage of products, documents, office items and equipment, household goods, furniture, books, seasonal clothing, sports equipment, hobby equipment, and many more items.



Advanced Removals & Storage is one firm which knows the importance of the proper self-storage facility. In line with its customers' needs, Advanced Removals & Storage has built a new storage warehouse and facility in Gloucester which features some of the most modern amenities in the area. Advanced Removals & Storage's storage centre is equipped with units that are de-humidified, clean, and secure, as the company confirms.



Those who take advantage of self-storage services from Advanced Removals & Storage will be glad to know that the storage units are all de-humidified. This de-humidification is especially useful for certain items and goods, which need to be stored in the proper manner and which are sensitive to heat and other temperature changes and fluctuations. Furniture and equipment such as computers, sofas and armchairs with special upholstery, paintings, artwork, and other goods can be quite delicate and would need to be stored in a temperature-controlled environment, which Advanced Removals & Storage provides.



In addition to de-humidified and clean units, Advanced Removals & Storage focuses on security as well. This is one of the reasons why the storage centre has its own 24-hour security patrols along with a CCTV system and a Redcare alarm system, and the centre also has direct access to the police.



Customers can choose from a variety of units which can easily fit whatever size and type of belongings or furniture they have. The units will only be chosen by the customer based on what they are planning to store, which offers customers more flexibility as well. The self-storage units are also ideal for the storage of documents, both for the home and office, and can be let for both the long- and the short-term, depending on the customers' needs.



Another service which customers can take advantage of if they avail of the self-storage service from Advanced Removals & Storage is a service where the containers can actually be brought to their home.



About Advanced Removals & Storage

Advanced Removals & Storage is an established removals and storage company based in Gloucester and offering services in Cheltenham, Bristol, Swindon, Worcester, and other areas.



