Deal Hunting for BOSE SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2016 --Contrary to popular belief, great things can come in small packages. When it comes enjoying music, portably is essential but that doesn't need to come ant the sacrifice of great sound. The Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker incorporates proprietary technologies and an innovative driver configuration to provide full-range sound, including deep lows, for all audio selections.



Currently being offered on yugster.com as the deal of the day for just $139.97, the SoundLink Mini pairs with Bluetooth devices to allow wireless audio streaming from up to 30-feet away. For non-Bluetooth devices, there is an auxiliary audio input.The speaker is equipped with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides up to seven hours of playtime.



There are also onboard power and volume buttons to control playback. A micro USB port allows for software updates to ensure ongoing compatibility with all Bluetooth devices. The SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker features single-piece aluminum casing for durability and a contemporary look. Should users want to customize the look of the speaker, several soft covers are available in multiple colors (sold separately). Weighing in at just 1.5 lb, the speaker allows for easy portability. The SoundLink Mini normally retails for $249.99 at retailers like Amazon, so it's really a steal for just $139.97 on yugster.com.



It might not be expected to get sound this rich from a speaker this small, but the SoundLink Mini speaker is something new. No need to sacrifice performance for portability. Proprietary technologies and an innovative driver configuration combine to deliver full-range sound—-including deep lows-—in an ultra-compact package. It lets users take their music to places it's never been before.



The speaker has a range of about 30 feet, so you can enjoy the sound you want without wires. It pairs easily with a smartphone, iPad or other Bluetooth device. And it remembers the most recent six devices used, so reconnecting is even simpler.



In a review on CNET, the SoundLink Mini received 4 out of 5 stars. "The speaker has a range of about 30 feet, so you can enjoy the sound you want without wires. It pairs easily with your smartphone, iPad or other Bluetooth devices. And it remembers the most recent six devices you've used, so reconnecting is even simpler." wrote Executive Editor David Carnoy. "…the Bose SoundLink Mini is one of few standout products in the ultracompact wireless speaker category, featuring a top-notch design and very good sound for its tiny size."



Hurry to Yugster and grab the BOSE SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker at a great price for a limited time only. Deals on Yugster often sellout, which is why Yugster's slogan is, "Yours Until Gone." So grab this deal before it's gone!



About Yugster

Yugster is a popular daily deal website that has new deals every morning at 6AM EST. Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, Yugster services and ships their deals nationwide. Sign-up to get the deals emailed to your inbox every day, and for exclusive member only deals!



Visit http://www.yugster.com for more information and to check out the latest deals.