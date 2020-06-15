Deal Yourself in Celebrates Success in Leading People to Self-Awareness and Positive Actions

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2020 --In a fast-moving world, it is often difficult to stop and hear good advice. Fortunately, there are tools that can help. Deal Yourself In is a 54 card self-help method that is winning praise for helping people make positive changes. The method's creator, Bob Hotz, recently celebrated the enthusiastic response it has received from users worldwide.



Deal Yourself In certainly has a long and interesting history. Produced in 1994 as a self-help card game, with its own special 54 card deck, it won praise for helping players stay motivated and positive, even in difficult times. Reborn in 2020 as an interactive website, it is even more relevant today. Taking advantage of technology that makes playing quick and simple, it has enabled people to approach life enhancement in a fun and interesting way.



"Our physical card game was great but Deal Yourself In as an interactive website is much more useful in all the best ways," commented Hotz about his creation. "Right now, it can be used on a plane or train, at a party or event, in a hospital bed, out with friends – almost any time or anywhere a person can benefit from new and creative ideas. We're very happy to hear how much value our innovative method is bringing to people's lives. It's a dream come true for us."



According to users of the game, playing is simple. You just draw the cards and respond to their questions or suggestions. One or more people can play and there is no limit to how many cards can be drawn or how often the game can be played.



Some of the benefits Deal Yourself In has been credited with include helping individuals achieve goals, acting as a potent stress reliever, improving attitudes, breaking boring routines, and just being plain fun.



About Deal Yourself In

Deal Yourself In, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a company that specializes in motivational and life enhancement digital publications. Our flagship product, Deal Yourself In, is a popular interactive card game that enables users to make positive changes in their lives. It is played by people of all ages, and from every demographic. Since 1994, Deal Yourself In has led individuals to greater self-awareness and happier, more fulfilled lives. For additional information, visit www.dealyourselfin.com.