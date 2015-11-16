Dealer Simplified and VeriShow Announce a Partnership to Enhance Automotive Dealerships

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2015 --Dealer Simplified and VeriShow today announced a partnership that will dramatically enhance automotive dealerships ability to wholesale pre-owned inventory and drive increase revenue while lowering transaction fees. This new partnership aligns Dealer Simplified strategy to optimize technology for their growing dealer base. VeriShow the market leader in real-time collaboration brings comprehensive digital communication abilities to the Dealer Simplified platform. "VeriShow provides the technology dealerships need to meet the digital demands of new generation of application users." stated Yuval Moed, co-founder and CEO of HBR Labs, VeriShow's parent company. "Real-time collaboration is a critical component for busy dealerships."



Dealer Simplified notable solutions include:



- AuctionSimplified.com, Auction software that helps dealers hold their own online auctions, eliminating sellers fees and increasing per car profitability.



- UsedCarAd.com, Used car retail marketplace, primarily for Indy used car dealers.



- SalesDesking.com, Inexpensive menu selling software, primarily for sub-prime dealers.



Dealer Simplified's core software, Auctionsimplified.com allows buyers to bid from anywhere using their proprietary app and responsive websites, helping dealers attract local and long distance buyers to their private bid sale auctions. By adding the VeriShow technology Dealer Simplified will be adding voice, chat, video, co-browsing and screen-sharing to the existing solution, giving dealers real-time support and enhanced capabilities.



"VeriShow was a perfect fit for our next wave of innovation for our auction platform. We've deployed live help on our client facing website to provide product demonstrations and inside our mobile app to provide real-time customer support for product users," said Phil Gates, Co-Founder and CTO of the company. "We selected VeriShow because we share a similar vision and philosophy—innovation for the future of automotive. This arrangement is a win-win solution that allows our best-in-class Auction solution to deploy the leading real-time communication platform."



About Dealer Simplified

Dealer Simplified: Founded by a group of automotive industry veterans determined to provide dealers with a new way to manage their dealerships. Dealer Simplified™ launched groundbreaking technologies that empowered dealers to improve their wholesale profitability, manage their inventory, retain their customers and manage their web properties



About VeriShow

VeriShow: VeriShow's plug and play online SaaS collaboration solution enable web and mobile based users to interact with dealerships representatives directly from their sites in real-time utilizing video chat, co-browsing, content share and screen sharing capabilities. The solution makes it easy for companies to provide media rich, real-time customer service to help increase conversion rate, 'stickiness' and build customer loyalty The company's R&D facilities are located in Haifa, Israel; its corporate headquarters are located in Farmington Hills, Michigan.



http://www.verishow.com



VeriShow video description: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kt1vC04nTN0&list=UU8ggsk0FMu0N4VJk4P9TXqw