DEALSBOX Launches Official Version on iTunes

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2015 --The New York startup, DEALSBOX, has just announced that they have released the official version of their app on iTunes. DEALSBOX is a consumer based mobile app and platform that helps consumers locate the best deals around them instantly using geo-location.



DEALSBOX aggregates deals and discounts from all the most popular deals sites and uses geo-location to deliver the best deals that are closest to your current location. DEALSBOX also integrates Yelp reviews into each deal so consumers can receive trusted reviews to help them make informed purchasing decisions. Users can also select specific preferences and categories to ensure they only receive deals that interest them. The mobile app simplifies the deal process by bringing all the top deals into one place so users don't need to go through each individual deals site or app.



"We are excited to finally launch DEALSBOX in the app store. We will now be able to help consumers ensure they are getting the best possible deals. We will continue to innovate and integrate new features to cater to our users." said Parker, Founder at DEALSBOX.



DEALSBOX initial focus is to build up a large community of dedicated DEALSBOX users to analyze data and track personal deal preferences. As the users and data start to grow, DEALSBOX will be able to build out an advanced recommendation engine that will be used to predict and suggest custom tailored deals for each individual user. In the future, DEALSBOX will be able to predict and push personalized deals to each user as they move around throughout the day.



DEALSBOX is free on iTunes and can be downloaded here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/dealsbox/id944253010



About DEALSBOX

DEALSBOX is a downloadable mobile app for smartphones that uses geo-technology and deal aggregation to help consumers save money at nearby businesses around them.



For more information on DEALSBOX please visit - http://dealsbox.co/



YouTube Video:

http://youtu.be/PkUjTxSv49M



Contact:

Parker Ituk

DEALSBOX

press@dealsbox.co