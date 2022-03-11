DeAnn Brown New Intermountain Garfield Hospital Administrator

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2022 --DeAnn Brown, CNM, DNP, has been selected as the new administrator for Intermountain Garfield Memorial Hospital. She currently serves as nurse administrator, and will begin her new assignment on April 2. She is replacing Alberto Vasquez, who is retiring early next month.



Garfield Memorial Hospital is a 15 bed, Critical Access hospital located in Panguitch, Utah, with an adjoining Long Term Care facility.



"DeAnn has been a strong leader at the hospital during her 28 years as nurse administrator," said Jim Sheets, VP and COO of Intermountain Healthcare Specialty-based Care. "She has been integrally involved in developing the strategy for Garfield Memorial and has been instrumental in the hospital consistently meeting quality, safety and financial goals."



"DeAnn has the support of the caregivers, medical staff and community, to take the helm of this great rural hospital. I am excited about the energy, vision and experience she will bring to this role," added Sheets.



Brown began her career with Intermountain Healthcare at Valley View Hospital (now Cedar City Hospital) and has been at Garfield since 1994. She became a certified nurse midwife in 1997 and still sees obstetrics patients. She earned her doctorate of nursing practice in 2017 from the University of Utah. She is active in the community, serving as the school nurse for Garfield School District, teaching CNA students and serving on the Panguitch Prevention Coalition. DeAnn is a member of the Intermountain Healthcare Ethics Committee and is a 2018 recipient of the Spirit of Intermountain Award.



