Deanna Jaya Nakosteen Shares Her Inspiring Story of Community in Her Book Creating Community Wherever You Are

Ojai, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2018 --Creating Community Wherever You Are is the work of Deanna Jaya Nakosteen who has lived in intentional communities for over 30 years. She has witnessed what can be accomplished as a community and how we define it. The reader can learn the aspects of her alternative lifestyle that are unique and beneficial and those that can be challenging. Deanna provides tried-and-true solutions to these challenges as well as guidance for the reader who wants to integrate aspects of community into his or her own life.



Topics that Deanna reflects on, from her perspective as an intentional community member, include food, health, permaculture, relationships, communication, children, abundance, systems and groups, and being a member of an intentional community. At the end of each chapter topic, readers are asked a series of personal thought-provoking questions that relate to the material presented—prompting inner reflection and then make small but meaningful changes that will dramatically increase their quality and purpose of life.