Deanna Peters, Realtor Partners with BizIQ

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2018 --Deanna Peters, a professional realtor in the Scottsdale, AZ area, announced today she has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing company that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



This new collaboration with BizIQ will provide Peters with a variety of ways to connect with new audiences in her area. BizIQ employs some smart search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can, for example, help people more easily connect with their ideal realtors when selling or purchasing a home. BizIQ also developed a brand-new website for Peters, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential clients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for Peters offers relevant, timely and informative content focusing on the real estate market and tips to help buyers and sellers through the process of a real estate transaction. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact Peters to learn more about property for sale in Scottsdale, AZ.



"I'm pleased to begin working with BizIQ on my web marketing," said Deanna Peters. "It is extremely helpful to have such an experienced and professional team to guide me in the way I interact with clients online, and to assist with search engine optimization. I'm excited to see the results that come from this relationship."



About Deanna Peters

Deanna Peters has listed and sold homes throughout the Valley ranging from $40,000 to $4 million. She offers residential sales in Scottsdale, Paradise Valley and surrounding areas, and has extensive knowledge of the local real estate market. For more information about her services, visit https://deannapeters.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.