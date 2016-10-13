DEATH to ZOMBIES COFFEE Is a Delicious New Coffee to Die For

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2016 --Well, apparently zombies are indeed taking over the world. Now there's even a zombie coffee called, "Death to Zombies." The CURE for "Zombie Brain." (That feeling you have when you wake up). Watch their funny mini-movie: Death2ZombiesMovie.com.



The "Coffee Cousins," who are dedicated to bringing coffee lovers their delicious, organic, fair trade, premium gourmet coffee with unique and always entertaining marketing, announced they have officially launched their subscription-based platform for home-delivery.



Borne from a passion for bringing the tens of millions of American coffee drinkers a funny and delicious coffee experience, the Coffee Cousins will ship coffee orders directly to consumer's doors anywhere in the USA. Customers will have the option to purchase the unique Death to Zombies coffee by the individual 12oz or 32oz bags, or subscribe to the subscription plan for an endless supply of life's miracle drink.



"We're all about providing the smoothest, most delicious, 100% Arabica premium coffees to coffee lovers," said Nick Hetcher, Founder and Owner of the Coffee Cousins' Coffee Club. "Our first official gourmet coffee is a 'zombie' theme for drawing in the enormous zombie-fad enthusiasts out there. Many other delicious, fun named coffees will follow."



Additionally, the Coffee Cousins plans to seal the coffee deal by incorporating their infectious humor every step of the way.



"Who doesn't love quality coffee and a good laugh?" said Hetcher. "Virtually every coffee lover and zombie fan should at least try a bag. We guarantee they'll love it or get their money back. And, it makes a great gift for any zombie fan, too."



A portion of all Death to Zombie coffee sales helps support communities in Honduras, and also helps feed starving children daily, thru World Vision.



The Coffee Cousins are marketing their coffee through influencers, short viral videos, eye-catching social media posts on their Facebook page, and distinctive humor. And, just in time for Zombie season.



For more information, visit: TheCoffeeCousins.com



About Coffee Cousins

If you're a journalist or radio DJ... and want to talk with the Coffee Cousins (Nick, Ricky and Larry), please contact them at 920-964-4333 or nick@thecoffeecousins.com.