Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2015 --For many Americans, the holiday season offers more stress and anxiety than happiness, and financial troubles and burdens are often the source of those concerns. However, with experienced legal assistance, many individuals will be able to be debt free by the holidays this year, and the Law Offices of Brian A. Tucci, LLC, is here to help.



"Many of our clients are surprised at how swiftly we can begin to clear up their financial issues," explains Maryland bankruptcy attorney Brian A. Tucci, Esq. "Filing bankruptcy offers several mechanisms by which near-immediate relief is possible. Meanwhile, you may be able to avoid bankruptcy and utilize alternatives such as direct negotiations, or loan workouts and modifications, to achieve similarly quick and effective outcomes."



The Law Offices of Brian A. Tucci, LLC, is a full-service bankruptcy law firm in Maryland. Their experienced team offers committed support as they fight on behalf of their clients, and work to achieve positive solutions and real financial results.



Swift resolutions are often possible, and getting rid of debt by the holiday season does not have to be a pipe dream. It can be achieved with experienced professionals working on a client's behalf.



The Law Offices of Brian A. Tucci, LLC, provides assistance with filing Chapter 7, Chapter 11 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy, bankruptcy litigation, bankruptcy alternatives, and a range of additional, specific services. Their broad range of experience as bankruptcy lawyers in Maryland has seen them produce successful resolutions for stopping wage garnishments, stripping liens, avoiding foreclosure and protecting a family's home and other assets, and much more.



Each client's case is different, and the legal team at the Law Offices of Brian A. Tucci, LLC, will provide a personalized approach and solution tailored to each person's unique needs and circumstances.



It's not too late to get started, and a range of solutions are available. For those battling financial burdens, it's time to take charge of those finances, and be debt free by the holidays this year.



Consult with a dedicated, experienced bankruptcy law office in Maryland by visiting BrianTucciLaw.com, or calling them directly at 301-718-1892.



About The Law Offices of Brian A. Tucci, LLC

The Law Offices of Brian A. Tucci, LLC, is dedicated to providing real solutions for honest individuals and businesses who are facing financial difficulties or burdens of any variety. They are a full-service bankruptcy firm, providing debt relief services, and helping individuals and businesses file for bankruptcy. All aspects of debtor representation are provided, including bankruptcy litigation, filing Chapter 7, 11 & 13 bankruptcy, and non-bankruptcy solutions, alternatives and services.



Call 301-718-1892 or visit BrianTucciLaw.com for more information.