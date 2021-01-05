December Report: Ethereum 2.0 Will Be Profitable

Zurich, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2021 --Since the establishment of the Ethereum network, it has always been the focus of the cryptocurrency industry. On December 1, the launch of the Beacon Chain marked the arrival of the Ethereum 2.0 era. Ethereum 2.0 may be a watershed for digital currencies, bringing the cryptocurrency industry into a new era.



The Serenity phase is coming, and Ethereum 2.0 starts

The Ethereum system has experienced multiple upgrades such as Frontier, Homestead, Metropolis, etc. With the launch of the Beacon Chain on December 1, Ethereum officially entered the Serenity stage.



"We are currently in the transition from Metropolis to Serenity". Vitalik Buterin once stated before the launch of Ethereum 2.0, "This is a good proof for the Ethereum community." As the founder and soul of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin entered the countdown mode of starting 2.0 early in the morning, even more excited than many Ethereum users.



Ethereum 2.0 is generally divided into four stages. The beacon chain launched on December 1 marks the beginning of the first phase of Ethereum 2.0. According to the official statement, the four phases are:



Phase 1 (some people call it Phase 0 because developers like to start counting from 0) called Beacon Chain. This stage is mainly the change of consensus mechanism.



Ethereum 1.0 extends the consensus mechanism of Bitcoin, which is PoW (Proof of Work). Unlike Ethereum 1.0, Ethereum 2.0 uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) mechanism.



To become a verifier of the Beacon Chain, you need to pledge a certain amount of ETH, and each verifier needs to pledge at least 32 ETH. The main role of the verifiers is to verify and process the transaction data of Ethereum 2.0. The verifiers replaces the miners in the PoW mode.



The change in the consensus mechanism is a pioneering move for Ethereum. PoS mechanism allows Ethereum 2.0 to remove complex and computationally intensive calculations, and elect blocks to be verified by equity token holders. This can avoid a lot of waste of resources, and can also reduce the environmental impact of a large number of miners' operations.



Vitalik Buterin posted an article on Twitter on November 6, 2020 called: "Why Proof of Stake?" Vitalik Buterin believes that the blockchain network under PoS (Proof of Rights) consensus mechanism is more secure than PoW (Proof of Work), and the defense against attacks is more complete than the latter, and the threshold for participating in verification is lower.



Although the PoS mechanism of Ethereum 2.0 has begun to operate, at this stage, Ethereum 1.0 and 2.0 are completely parallel. Even for a long time in the future, Ethereum 1.0 and 2.0 will co-exist. The co-existence is because that Ethereum 2.0 does not currently enable the account transfer function. Only after the account transfer function is opened, the ETH tokens of Ethereum 1.0 and ETH tokens of Ethereum 2.0 can be interconnected.



Therefore, in the beacon chain stage, 32 ETH tokens pledged from Ethereum 1.0 will be destroyed on the Ethereum 1.0 network, and new Ethereum ETH tokens will be generated on Ethereum 2.0. This token can be called ETH2, but everyone is more accustomed to calling it BETH.



Phase 2: Shard Chains. Introducing the data layer, this stage is just a trial run of the sharding structure, rather than trying to use sharding to expand Ethereum.



The congestion problem of Ethereum 1.0 has become an existence that cannot be ignored, and there are many disputes in the cryptocurrency industry about the gas transfer fee of Ethereum 1.0.



Due to the increasing congestion of the Ethereum network, the mining fee of Ethereum has gradually increased, and it was even unacceptably high at one time. Especially at the peak of the big market or daily transfers, if you want to ensure that the transfer is successful, the transfer Gas value of each order needs 0.02 or 0.03 Ethereum ETH, which is undoubtedly a sky-high handling fee. Calculated based on the current price of Ethereum at around US$600, a transfer fee requires a handling fee of more than ten US dollars. If the congestion problem cannot be solved, the future of Ethereum is worrying.



In the Shard Chains stage, the main solution is the congestion problem of the Ethereum network.



Shard Chains will initially be arranged into 64 shards.?The sharding chain has not been officially launched yet, at this time the Ethereum network still has a high degree of verification?At this time, the entire Ethereum network will have 65 blockchains operating in parallel, and there will be two-way communication and reference channels between the beacon chain and the new shard chains.



Phase 3: eWASM virtual machine. Introducing the execution layer, at this stage Ethereum 2.0 will realize all the functions of Ethereum that we are familiar with.



At this stage, all important functions of Ethereum 2.0 are gathered, shard chains are upgraded, wallet transfers are allowed, and contracts are executed.



In other words, Ethereum 2.0 is basically fully upgraded in the virtual machine stage, and all existing functions of Ethereum will be implemented on Ethereum 2.0. At this time, the new token BETH can realize account transfer, and the smart contract we are familiar with will also return here.



Phase 4: State storage under the chain. In the virtual machine stage, Ethereum 2.0 can already achieve all the functions of the current Ethereum. This stage is more like an expected state.



At this stage, the Ethereum network will transfer as much state as possible to off-chain. This stage aims to reduce the state on the chain. When storing on the chain, it is not necessary to store the entire state, only some state information and aggregators are stored. The user will be responsible for storing the complete state off-chain.



When the user interacts with the state, it will include proof of the current state in the transaction. In this way, the resource requirements for running the verification node will be relatively low. Although some aggregator designs have appeared, the performance characteristics of aggregators are not the same, so Ethereum has not yet made a specific choice. According to Vitalik, Phase 4 will be the adjustment and optimization of the New World Computer.



The launch of Ethereum 2.0 is great news for developers and ordinary investors. For developers on Ethereum, the overall performance improvement provides a more powerful basic environment for application development. For the majority of investors, the scalable network will bring a better user experience.



ETH2.0 staking service offered by top exchanges

After the Beacon Chain was officially launched on December 1. Some leading exchanges have started to launch ETH2.0 Staking products. The formal participation of the exchange also provided market guarantee for the smooth progress of Ethereum 2.0.



Like other exchanges, ZB.com, a leading exchange, also launched the ETH2.0 staking business. ZB.com's ETH2.0 pledge mining exchange is jointly initiated by ZB Pool and QuickCash. Users can exchange theirs ETH to QETH according to the ratio of ETH:QETH=1:1, and lock ETH in the ETH 2.0 pledge contract for mining. Holding QETH means holding the ownership of ETH pledged on the chain and the right to pledge mining income.



