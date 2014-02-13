DecisionWise Announces Staffing Changes in Response to Growth

Provo, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2014 --Today DecisionWise, Inc. announced formal leadership changes, including both reassignments and new hires within the company’s global practice team. This announcement comes shortly after news in late 2013 about the company’s acquisition of a second United States campus and physical expansion into the European Union, opening an office in The Netherlands.



The company’s executive team welcomes its newest member, Cameron Wilkinson, as Vice President of Business Development. Wilkinson joined DecisionWise in April of 2013, taking charge of new client accounts. “I’m excited to join a vibrant senior team. This transition allows us to separate the sales and marketing functions and double our efforts on both fronts. I’m looking forward to what the future holds for us,” said Wilkinson, who brings with him over a decade of senior-level finance, sales and entrepreneurial experience to the role.



Charles Rogel, previously the Director of Business Development, has transitioned to Director of Products and Marketing, as DecisionWise prepares for the upcoming release of its employee engagement publications and services.



Dr. Paul Warner, previously the Director of Consulting Services, has been tasked with leading the DecisionWise Employee Engagement Practice. His new role as Global Employee Engagement Architect will further assist in positioning DecisionWise as the recognized leader in the employee engagement space.



Filling Warner’s vacated role in leading the consulting function is Linda Linfield. Linfield joined DecisionWise in 2010 to strengthen DecisionWise talent assessment solutions. Having brought additional assessment and team-building capabilities to the firm, Linfield has been instrumental in increasing DecisionWise’s global presence in developing team leadership. Linda will take a formal seat on the firm’s executive team.



When asked about the company’s growth, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tracy Maylett, said, “Over the past 17 years DecisionWise has grown from two individuals operating out of a garage to a large, international, vibrant team of domain experts. We’ve experienced consistent growth over the years, and we’re set up for another record-breaking year in 2014.”



