DecisionWise to Release New Book on the Employee Experience

Springville, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2016 --Following up the release of the award-winning book, "MAGIC: Five Keys to Unlock the Power of Employee Engagement," DecisionWise announces a new companion book. Aptly entitled, "The Employee Experience: How to Attract Talent, Retain Top Performers, and Drive Results," the new book is co-authored by recognized thought-leaders in the management consulting world; DecisionWise CEO, Dr. Tracy Maylett, and COO, Matt Wride. The work reveals how managers and organizations can enhance the success of the organization and customer experience by focusing instead on the employee experience.



Published by John Wiley & Sons under the Wiley brand, The Employee Experience helps organizations attract, retain, and engage top talent. By providing unique insights into the dynamics of trust and mutual expectations, the book shows that before an organization can deliver a transcendent customer experience (CX), it must first build a superlative employee experience (EX).



Co-author, Matt Wride comments, "It makes so much sense that an extraordinary employee experience is the basis for a successful customer experience. Leaders must acknowledge that the degree to which their employees are engaged dictates the level at which they deliver a stellar customer experience. In other words, EX = CX."



The new book underscores how to:



-Make the employee experience a core part of your strategy

-Understand and align employee expectations and bridge the "Expectation Gap"

-Establish rock-solid Brand, Transactional, and Psychological Contracts that breed trust and confidence with the organization

-Build an employer-employee partnership in creating something extraordinary

-Turn employee engagement into fuel for customer satisfaction, profit, and growth



Dr. Tracy Maylett adds, "The problem is that most organizations are so obsessed with the customer experience that they ignore the primary factor in creating that experience—employees. Unfortunately, few organizations treat employees as though this were true. The answer isn't in buying customer loyalty and affection. It's not in increasing the marketing budget. Even innovation doesn't last long. The answer is right in front of you. It's your employees!"



The Employee Experience will be released on January 30, 2017, and is available for pre-order now through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other major booksellers, as well as through the authors' book site: www.employee-ex.com.



About DecisionWise

DecisionWise is a management consulting firm specializing in leadership and organization development using assessments, feedback, coaching and training. Their services include employee engagement surveys, 360-degree feedback, leadership coaching and organization development. DecisionWise was founded in 1996 and is privately held. With offices in the United States and partners in various locations throughout the world, the company operates in over 70 countries and conducts surveys in over 30 languages.



