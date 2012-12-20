Decliners in Today's Trading Session: (NYSE: DEXO), (NASDAQ: DRWI)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2012 --Dex One Corporation (NYSE: DEXO), a marketing services company helping local businesses reach consumers, is seeing a pullback in trading today after posting significant gains in the previous trading sessions.



DEXO has been gaining momentum over the past couple of weeks. On December 4, the company had received notification from the New York Stock Exchange that its average closing share price is below the Exchange’s minimum continued listing standard of $1 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. DEXO had said that it will take steps to cure this deficiency.



Since then, the company’s shares have rallied, gaining more than 83%. However, the stock is seeing a pullback today. At last check, it was down 6.35% to $1.77 on volume of 195,153, which is well below the daily average volume of 573,686.



DragonWave Inc. (NASDAQ: DRWI), a company engaged in the business of developing broadband wireless backhaul and pseudowire equipment, is down sharply in mid-day trading today, reversing some of the gains from earlier in the week.



DRWI gained nearly 38% in the previous three trading sessions. The stock rallied after trading sideways for nearly a week. The stock has been rallying even as the company recently lowered its third-quarter outlook due to shipment delays. The company will report its third-quarter results on January 9, 2013.



DRWI is down 6.11% to $3.07 on volume of 141,934 in trading today. Technical indicators for the stock are still giving bullish signals. This suggests that the rally could continue despite today’s pullback.



