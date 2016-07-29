Decolav Secures the Stock Market Distribution Deal - Decolav Products Set for Coast-to-Coast Distribution

Boca Raton, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2016 --DECOLAV®, a leading manufacturer of stylish, high-end bathroom furniture and vanities, today announced a master distribution agreement with The Stock Market, a coast-to-coast master distributor for finished plumbing products.



The deal, effective August 1, expands the number of DECOLAV® products and quantities available through The Stock Market, while simultaneously widening the scope of distribution. Now it's easier than ever for retail and commercial customers to experience the crafted design and quality of its products, such as the company's design-forward vitreous china sinks. Additionally, The Stock Market is heightening focus on emphasizing the DECOLAV® product line when communicating with customers.



"This deal is a major vote of confidence, and symbolic of our strengthening relationship with The Stock Market. Now, more customers than ever will have a chance to experience the quality, style and trend forward designs we bring to all our products," said Robert Mayer, President of DECOLAV®. "We appreciate having a trusted partner like The Stock Market."



"We are excited to become DECOLAV's master distributor and welcome the opportunity to serve their many loyal kitchen and bath dealers and wholesale customers," said Steve Saunders, Area Sales Manager for The Stock Market. "Our network of 10 distribution centers combined with the enhanced depth and breadth of DECOLAV product means we can ship most orders the same day."



Tyler Jones, Senior Director of Sales of DECOLAV® said this deal allows for the company to have more efficient consumer access.



"Though we are a well-established brand, partnering with a leading company such as The Stock Market provides DECOLAV® with more meaningful access to a much large audience, both online and offline. The company is the undisputed category leader and we appreciate their commitment to educating customers about the great value and reliability of our products," said Tyler Jones.



For more information, please call DECOLAV's Customer Service at 866-DECOLAV (332-6528) or submit inquiries to info@decolav.com.



About DECOLAV

DECOLAV® is a leading manufacturer of high-end bathroom furniture and vanities combining style, innovation with reasonable pricing. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, DECOLAV® specializes in providing unique and inviting solutions to suit anyone's style.



About The Stock Market

The Stock Market is the premier choice master distributor for finished plumbing products. Supported by 10 nationwide distribution centers, the company's inventory offers customers quick access to hundreds of thousands of products from more than 40 of today's top quality manufacturers. Committed to 100 percent customer satisfaction, The Stock Market's friendly, knowledgeable staff is backed by more than 50 years of industry experience.



For more information, visit http://www.the-stockmarket.com/.