Dedolph to Review By-Pass Filter Technologies at Mid-America Trucking Show

Bloomington, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2012 --By-Pass Oil Filters provide improved filtration protection against wear and oil degradation. Working in conjunction with the engine’s full-flow oil filter, By-Pass Filters operate by filtering oil on a “partial-flow” basis. These typically remote-mounted secondary filters draw a small percentage of the oil sump’s capacity and trap extremely small, wear-causing contaminants that full-flow oil filters can’t remove.



The By-Pass Filter typically filters the oil in the system several times an hour and the benefits to commercial engines are typically; extended drain intervals, improved cooling, increased oil capacity and life, small particle and soot removal, extended engine life, and maintenance and disposal cost reductions.



The Mid-America Trucking Show began in the early 1970's, when a private management group was formed by Paul K. Young, to create the largest and most diversified trucking show in the United States of America. MATS was held in 1972 with 83 Exhibitors and 4000 visitors in attendance. This year’s show at the Louisville Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center is on March 22-24 and will host over 1,300 Exhibitors and 90,000 trucking professionals participating in the largest heavy-duty trucking event in the world. http://www.truckingshow.com/photo-gallery



The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) is a global association of more than 128,000 engineers and related technical experts in the aerospace, automotive and commercial-vehicle industries. SAE’s core competencies are consensus standards and development. Today, SAE creates and manages more aerospace and ground vehicle standards than any other entity in the world. SAE serves its primary constituents in many ways - through its technical presentations, congresses, expositions, white papers, and their globally recognized magazines; Automotive Engineering International, Aerospace Engineering, and Off Highway Engineering. http://www.sae.org/



The SAE Commercial Vehicle Engineering Congress (ComVec) is the source for information and resources to aid in the development of these innovations. ComVec brings together a global assembly of both on- and off-road professionals, providing solid, profitable interaction with engineers, supply managers and executives. October 2-3, 2012, Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont, Illinois, USA. http://www.sae.org/events/cve/



D3 Consulting (D3), a globally recognized industry leader in the filtration and lubrication aftermarket for over 20 years, provides management techniques and services to the auto, light truck, heavy duty, performance, racing, and off road industries. D3 contributes as an active participant and member in the American Trucking Association’s Technologies & Maintenance Council (TMC), the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA), the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), the American Filtration Society (AFS), the Specialty Equipment Marketing Association (SEMA), the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Association (AAIA), the Performance Warehouse Association (PWA) and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN http://www.dedolph3.com