Dee Dee Myers to Speak at the YWCA Silicon Valley’s 21st Annual Luncheon

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2011 -- The YWCA of Silicon Valley will host its' 21st Annual Luncheon event on Tuesday, October 11, 2011, from 11:00 pm to 1:30 pm, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The event serves as a major fundraiser, with proceeds going to support the programs and services of the YWCA of Silicon Valley. Dee Dee Myers, Former Press Secretary to President Clinton and NY Times Best-selling Author of Why Women Should Rule the World, will be the keynote speaker at the event. “We are delighted to have Ms. Myers speak at this year’s luncheon”, said Keri Procunier McLain, CEO of the YWCA of Silicon Valley. “Our audience of business and community leaders will be fascinated by her perspectives on women’s issues and experiences as the first female White House Press Secretary.”



The YWCA Silicon Valley has served the Santa Clara County for more than a century. Each year, more than 40 companies and individuals sponsor their Annual Luncheon. More than 80 community volunteers serve as Table Captains, inviting friends, family, and business associates to the luncheon. Total attendance for the event is expected to be over 1,200 Silicon Valley community members. This is a non-ticketed fundraising event; guests attend as an individual or sponsored guest. A donation appeal will be made during the event, requesting a donation of $150.00 or more to support the on-going programs and services of the YWCA of Silicon Valley. To attend this event, contact events@ywca-org, or call (408) 295-4011 ext. 216.



The mission of the YWCA Silicon Valley is to empower women, children and families, and to eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. The YWCA of Silicon Valley serves nearly 18,000 Santa Clara County residents each year, and has provided services in Santa Clara County for more than 100 years. The YWCA provides programs in the areas of sexual assault intervention and prevention, counseling services, domestic violence, child care, youth programs, family services, and social and racial justice. The YWCA of Silicon Valley is located at 375 S. 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information about the YWCA of Silicon Valley, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit http://www.ywca-sv.org.

