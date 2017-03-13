DeeBizness New Release Random Nights in Raleigh Gains Worldwide Exposure

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2017 --EDM music producer DeeBizness is pleased to announce he has released a new EP on iTunes. The EP contains new releases including Random Nights in Raleigh, Just Friends, Deep Though, Shadow Walkers, Til I'm Broke, and Forgots & Forgets. Since being launched, the dance music producer new EP has gained state-wide and worldwide exposure while at the same time gaining new fans in countries such as The UK, Australia, and Canada.



DeeBizness new EP release (https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/random-nights-in-raleigh-ep/id1212061293) has been described as one of the most exciting new dance releases of 2017, bringing the dance floor alive with the buzzing tunes.



Fans of DeeBizness have turned to social media to credit the music producer with bringing out an EP that has brought happiness to people's lives at a time when the country struggles with the election of Donald Trump. It's not only old fans that are excited with the new tracks, thanks to Random Nights in Raleigh, the artist, poet, and music producer has gained tens of thousands of new fans from all corners of the world.



DeeBizness said of the response of his new EP: "I am very proud of my new EP, and I was hoping to receive positive feedback from my fans, but I am overwhelmed for all the kind remarks I have received."



The EP has caused so much excitement that some of his fans have called for radio stations in and out of America to play the new tracks. To learn more about DeeBizness, please visit https://www.deebizness.com/ or to learn why Random Nights in Raleigh has caused so much excitement, please listen here https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/random-nights-in-raleigh-ep/id1212061293.



About DeeBizness

DJ DeeBizness is an artist, poet, and music producer from the Windy City. DeeBizness is a rising star in House/EDM music production. Born and raised in Chicago, he has roots to the legendary sounds of House. His sound is unique and addicting. Making music that will keep House Music alive. Progressive dance music merges with house and EDM beats to create terrific DaReal DeeBizness artistry.