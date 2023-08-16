Deep Sea Fishing in Miami for Barracuda with Therapy IV

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2023 --Barracudas are often silver in color and can vary in size, from the pickhandle barracuda with a black line running through its silver scales to the larger barracudas, which are silver with spots. Smaller barracudas are able to hide from predators thanks to their color, which allows them to blend in with the rocks and sand beneath the surface of the water. The average size of a barracuda is between 10 and 12 pounds, though some can grow up to five feet long.



Catching a barracuda is a straightforward process, as these aggressive predators are easily tempted by bait, especially if it appears to be alive. Despite often being seen as a nuisance by experienced anglers, barracudas make for a challenging and thrilling catch.



If you're eager to pursue a barracuda, book your trip with experienced Miami deep sea fishing charter Captain Stan and his crew of experts at Therapy IV. With over 40 years of charter experience in Miami and fully licensed fleets, Therapy IV will provide you with an unforgettable deep sea fishing experience. Call Therapy IV at 305.945.1578 or visit therapy4.com. today to book your trip.



About Therapy IV

Therapy IV is a fully licensed fleet with over 40 years of charter experience in Miami. They offer both private and shared deep sea charter boat experiences that will give you memories to last a lifetime.