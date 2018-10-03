Deep Sky Vineyard Shares IoT Results

Elgin, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2018 --Deep Sky Vineyard, a Rhone varietal vineyard that is pushing the boundaries of digital technologies applied to viticulture, announced that co-owner Phil Asmundson and niolabs CEO Doug Standley will present an upcoming webinar on November 1st, 2018.



Topic: Delivering IoT Results in Digital Agriculture



Host/Moderator: Dr. Steven Shepard



Description: niolabs demonstrates the results of digital agriculture, featuring Deep Sky Vineyard



Special Guest Experts: TBA



Date/Time: Thursday, November 1st, 2018 at 11 am MST



Event Registration: b.n.io/AgWebinar



After three full seasons in operation, the digital agriculture collaborators recently shared a high-level summary of the nio-powered Deep Sky Vineyard at Google Cloud's Next 2018 conference in San Francisco, CA. Their presentation, titled "Finding the ROI in IoT," set the stage for this expanded public webinar.



Deep Sky Vineyard in Willcox, AZ is utilizing niolabs' software platform along with the Google Cloud Platform to analyze data from a wide range of sensors in combination with the Asmundson's judgment to autonomously control the vineyard pumps and valves, delivering the optimal water flow to each vine. Phil Asmundson, states, "This is our third digital season. This year we saved over 1 million gallons of precious water, that is over 67,000 gallons per acre of conservation, and our fruit is the best it has ever been. We can't wait for the 2019 growing season!"



"We are excited to share a much deeper look into our methods and results," says Standley, "The audience will experience a day in the life of a nio-enabled farmer, our extraordinary results, our lessons learned, and what we plan for 2019 by applying ever advancing algorithms and machine learning. We're ready to scale this innovative connected farm platform and address this global environmental and societal challenge."



About Deep Sky Vineyard

Deep Sky is a 20-acre boutique vineyard owned by Kim and Philip Asmundson located just south of Willcox, Arizona. As vineyard owners, they believe that "80% of the wine is made in the field." This means that great wine begins with great fruit and great fruit requires a lot of attention. It's this relentless attention to detail and perseverance that drives them every day to meet their goal of producing the highest quality grapes in Arizona. To learn more, visit deepskyvineyard.com.



About niolabs

Based in Broomfield, CO, niolabs is a privately held software company. The company is taking on the toughest challenges of interoperability, latency, database dependency, and user complexity, enabling adaptable real-time intelligence and automation to empower users and developers to exploit the vast potential of technology and the Internet. niolabs' patented platform jumps ahead of all the current noise and clutter about the Internet of Things (IoT) by providing a truly extensible software platform. To learn more visit niolabs, or contact Andy Joynt at 877-231-0353 ext.104, or email info@niolabs.com.



