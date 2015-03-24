Deepstar Charters Provides All Year Round Fishing in Tauranga

Tauranga, New Zealand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2015 --Fishing trips are not seasonal when it comes to Deepstar Charters because they offer fishing charters in Tauranga and available all year round. Trips are done on fishing and diving charter boat and boarding points are in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui. The boat used is the M.V. Deepstar, originally built in 1979 in Picton, and can hold 10 passengers for live on board parties or 20 passengers for day fishing trips. The boat is equipped with amenities like a shower and a toilet.



Deepstar Charters offers daily reef fishing with departing points in Tauranga or Mount Maunganui. For this trip, bottom fishing is included with possibility of catching various species of fish such as Tarakihi, Snapper, John Dory, Trevally, Pink Moamoa, Porae and Golden Snapper. Private fishing trips can also be booked for a maximum of 20 passengers. Private trips operate on the same time as public trips, from 7 am to 5 pm when departing in Tauranga and 7:30 am to 4:30 pm from Mount Maunganui.



Hapuka trips can also be booked with Deepstar Charters with pickup point in Tauranga. These trips are for 24 hours and can be booked publicly or privately. Hapuka trips include bottom fishing in the morning and fishing in Hapuka grounds in midmorning with Mayor Island as the most prominent. Overnight trips to Hapuka can also be booked publicly or privately – both with a maximum of 10 passengers. For more experienced fishing experience, Ranfurly Banks fishing trips are also available from labour weekend every October and could last for a period of 2 to 3 weeks. The Ranfurly Banks trip can be booked with 24 hours as minimum and pickup point is in Hicks Bay.



For more information on booking prices, schedule and arrangements and what to bring, interested fishing enthusiast may visit Deepstar Charters' website at http://www.deepstarcharterstauranga.co.nz/



About Deepstar Charters

Deepstar Charters is a company based in Tauranga that offers fishing charters to fishing enthusiasts whether individually or as a group. Their fishing trips offered ranges from reef fishing, Hapuka trips and Ranfurly Banks fishing trips. For more information regarding their packages and schedule, contact them at 075758917 or send them an e-mail at deepstar.charters@gmail.com. Deepstar Charters business address is located at Deepstar Charters, Fisherman's Wharf, Dive Crescent, Tauranga, 3110.