Deer Trail Assisted Living Offers Assisted Living and Memory Care in Rock Springs, Wyoming

Assisted living: Deer Trail Assisted Living provides personal care for individuals who are unable to live independently and require assistance with everyday activities, such as bathing, dressing, eating, and medication management. Services include supportive care and a nursing staff available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Memory care: Deer Trail Assisted Living offers a specialized program for residents with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. The program includes a thoughtfully designed environment, continuous and calming hallways, specifically designed closet layouts, access to a private garden courtyard, and a warm and personalized apartment entrance.



Independent living: Deer Trail Assisted Living offers independent living apartments for seniors who are able to live independently but may need some assistance with transportation or other services. Apartments are fully furnished and include a kitchen, living room, bedroom, and bathroom.



In addition to these services, Deer Trail Assisted Living also offers a variety of activities and amenities for residents, including:



Three meals a day: Deer Trail Assisted Living provides three delicious meals a day, prepared by a chef on-site.



Housekeeping: Deer Trail Assisted Living provides weekly housekeeping services, including bed making and laundry.



Transportation: Deer Trail Assisted Living offers transportation to appointments, shopping, and social events.



Activities: Deer Trail Assisted Living offers a variety of activities and events for residents, including social gatherings, exercise classes, arts and crafts, and games.



24-hour emergency care: Deer Trail Assisted Living has a 24-hour emergency call system in place to ensure that residents receive the care they need in the event of an emergency



Deer Trail Assisted Living is committed to providing its residents with a safe, comfortable, and enriching environment. The community is located in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities. Deer Trail Assisted Living is also pet-friendly, so residents can bring their furry friends along with them.



To learn more about Deer Trail Assisted Living, call (307) 362-0100 or visit deertrailassistedliving.com.



About Deer Trail Assisted Living

Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming aims to improve people's lives by providing high-quality assisted living and memory care. Their dedicated staff promote a lifestyle of health, well-being, and endless fun based on the lifestyle and needs of their residents.