Deer Trail Assisted Living Offers Assisted Living and Memory Care Services in Rock Springs, Wyoming

Rock Springs, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2024 --The Assisted Living neighborhood can be a great option for seniors who want to maintain their independence and dignity while receiving the care they need. Deer Trail Assisted Living is a warm and inviting community that provides personalized care for seniors. Our spacious apartments are designed to feel like home, and our staff is dedicated to providing our residents with the highest quality of care.



The Memory Care neighborhood offers personal care in a residential setting to those who require assistance with daily tasks such as bathing, dressing, eating, and medication management, as well as additional care and supervision due to memory issues. To create a comfortable, family-oriented environment and way of life for residents who require more support due to memory issues, Deer Trail Assisted Living has implemented many of the top design solutions for memory care, including continuous, quiet hallways and meticulously built closets.



Life for residents at Deer Trail Assisted Living involves reminiscing with friends, making new acquaintances, and spending time with family. In addition to three daily meals and snacks, the community provides housekeeping, entertaining activities, professional staff supervision, medical care, and transportation.



To learn more or to schedule a tour of Deer Trail Assisted Living's wonderful community, visit deertrailassistedliving.com.



About Deer Trail Assisted Living

Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming aims to improve people's lives by providing high-quality assisted living and memory care. Their dedicated staff promote a lifestyle of health, well-being, and endless fun based on the lifestyle and needs of their residents.