Rock Springs, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2024 --Deer Trail Assisted Living is a senior living community that offers a secure setting where residents can live independently while receiving the assistance they need if they need it. The community provides a variety of services and activities that promote health, well-being, and endless fun for its residents.



Some of the services and activities offered at Deer Trail Assisted Living include:



- Three healthy meals a day, with snacks and refreshments available throughout the day



- Weekly housekeeping, including bed refreshment



- Basic cable with all of your favorite shows and sports



- The availability of nurse staff and a 24-hour emergency call system



- Scheduled trips to shops, medical appointments, and religious services



- Inviting and elegant living and social areas for entertaining loved ones and guests



- Social, learning programs, and events arranged by the Life Enrichment Director



- A beauty salon and barber shop



Deer Trail Assisted Living is located in Rock Springs, Wyoming, a beautiful city in the Rocky Mountains. The community is close to shopping, restaurants, and medical facilities.



For more information or to schedule a tour of Deer Trail Assisted Living's wonderful community, visit deertrailassistedliving.com.



About Deer Trail Assisted Living

Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming aims to improve people's lives by providing high-quality assisted living and memory care. Their dedicated staff promote a lifestyle of health, well-being, and endless fun based on the lifestyle and needs of their residents.