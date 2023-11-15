Deer Trail Assisted Living Offers Spacious Apartments and Thoughtful Amenities for Seniors

Deer Trail Assisted Living, a senior living community in Rock Springs, Wyoming, offers a variety of amenities and services designed to meet the needs of seniors, including spacious apartments, 24-hour care, and a variety of activities and programs. Deer Trail Assisted Living is located in a single-story, smoke-free environment that offers all the comforts of home. The community is divided into two neighborhoods: one for assisted living and one for memory care. Assisted living apartments are spacious and offer one or two bedrooms, private bathrooms, and kitchenettes. Memory care apartments are designed to meet the special needs of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.