Deer Trail Assisted Living Offers Spacious Apartments and Thoughtful Amenities for Seniors

Deer Trail Assisted Living, a senior living community in Rock Springs, Wyoming, offers a variety of amenities and services designed to meet the needs of seniors, including spacious apartments, 24-hour care, and a variety of activities and programs. Deer Trail Assisted Living is located in a single-story, smoke-free environment that offers all the comforts of home. The community is divided into two neighborhoods: one for assisted living and one for memory care. Assisted living apartments are spacious and offer one or two bedrooms, private bathrooms, and kitchenettes. Memory care apartments are designed to meet the special needs of people with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
Rock Springs, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2023 --In addition to spacious apartments, Deer Trail Assisted Living offers a variety of other amenities and services, including:
- 24-hour care
- Personal care assistance
- Meal planning and preparation
- Housekeeping
- Laundry services
- Transportation
- Activities and social events
Deer Trail Assisted Living is committed to providing a high-quality of life for its residents. The community's staff is compassionate and dedicated to providing the best possible care. Deer Trail Assisted Living is a great place for seniors to live, laugh, and thrive.
For more information about Deer Trail Assisted Living, visit deertrailassistedliving.com.
About Deer Trail Assisted Living
Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming aims to improve people's lives by providing high-quality assisted living and memory care. Their dedicated staff promote a lifestyle of health, well-being, and endless fun based on the lifestyle and needs of their residents.