Tel Aviv, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2015 --An Israeli based team has launched a crowdfunding campaign with a funding goal of $100,000 on Indiegogo in order to introduce their "DeFancy – Wearable self-defense" line of personal protection products to the public. DeFancy is a unique line of wearable pepper spray devices that help people keep their self-defense within easy reach at all times. This project is the creation of Nir Neria, who wanted to come up with a more efficient and effective way to protect his family. He states, "We all tell our loved ones at least once a day to take care of themselves. It's time to go beyond just saying, and give them the right tools for the task. Don't tell them to take care - give them the tools to be able to do so."



The DeFancy products are available in: pendants, rings, keychains, card holder clips, wristwatch add-ons, and iPhone stickers. The pepper spray canister snaps inside the holder for easy access, and uses a push-button mechanism for separating the spray container from its base. In comparison to similar products, DeFancy offers significant advantages such as: accessibility, aesthetic appeal, efficiency, and ease of use. The biggest problem with normal pepper spray is that it is either in the bottom of a purse, and therefore not easily accessible in an emergency, accidentally forgotten at home or left in the car, or the person has to walk around holding the can which is inconvenient.



For anyone not familiar with pepper spray, the effects include: burning sensation on the skin, temporary blindness, persistent searing cough, watery eyes, excessive mucus, and difficulty breathing. While severe at times, the effects of pepper spray are temporary and do not cause any permanent injury. The effects usually last anywhere from 20 0 45 minutes which gives the victim ample time to escape to safety and contact authorities. The DeFancy spraying mechanism is uniquely engineered to spray a small amount of their special formula, which is stronger than standard pepper spray. The DeFancy team has also added ultra violet coloring to their formula, which helps police find and apprehend the suspect before they can attack someone else.



The team behind DeFancy have been working very diligently on all of the essential groundwork for their personal protection line, and they are finally ready to begin the process of bringing it to the public which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. As an added bonus with this campaign the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from an "A Great Big Thank You" perk that enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates, to the opportunity to pre-order DeFancy, from a single device to a multi-pack or set, at a substantial savings off of regular retail price. The team has a projected delivery date of April 2016.



Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About DeFancy

DeFancy is the inspired creation of Nir Neria from Israel. He wanted something that gave him peace of mind knowing his family was genuinely protected. He and his team want to change to the world, and make people feel safer as they go about their everyday lives. DeFancy is their first creation, but they have more products in the pipeline for future release.



To learn more about the DeFancy crowdfunding project Click Here



To contact via email write to Nir Neria at: 4466307@gmail.com



To learn more about Smart Crowdfunding Click Here