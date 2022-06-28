Defeat Chronic Epididymitis: Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill Participates with High Scores and Give Full Play to Characteristic Advantages

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2022 --According to Reuters, Shanghai is distributing to residents millions of boxes of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), such as herbal products and flu capsules, which it says can treat COVID-19 in the battle to control its largest virus outbreak.



In the contest with the epidemic situation, traditional Chinese medicine was not absent. It fully and deeply participated in the epidemic prevention and control and medical treatment and won "high scores". Traditional Chinese medicine has unique advantages in treating some diseases, especially some chronic diseases, such as epididymitis. Patented Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill in Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic has helped thousands of patients get rid of the problem of chronic epididymitis.



An estimated 1 in 1000 men develop epididymitis annually, and acute epididymitis accounts for more than 600,000 medical visits per year in the United States. Because bacterial infection is the most common cause of epididymitis, antibiotics play an essential role in treating epididymitis, and antibiotics have a significant effect in the early stage of treatment.



If left untreated, acute epididymitis can lead to a range of complications, including chronic epididymitis- the inflammation can become persistent, even when no bacterial infection is present. At this time, the effect of antibiotics will be greatly reduced. At the same time, long-term use will also produce some side effects and drug resistance.



Compared with antibiotics, traditional Chinese medicine is a method respected by the medical community, known as "green therapy", which is safe, has fewer side effects, and has less recurrence rate. Traditional Chinese medicine stresses strengthening vital qi and eliminating pathogenic factors. Strengthening vital qi means regulating the balance of the human body and enhancing its immunity. Eliminating pathogenic factors, whether clearing away heat and toxins or dispersing wind, can dispel evil and poisons from the body. The distinct advantage of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill in treating chronic epididymitis is to enhance the patient's immunity and reduce the probability of disease recurrence.



There are more than 50 plant ingredients in Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, such as plantain seed, Dianthus Superbus, Polygonum aviculare, angelica, red peony, safflower, peach kernel, honeysuckle, the seed of cowherb, etc. Among them are many precious medicinal materials, such as safflower, raw land, scallop, etc. These herbs have a remarkable therapeutic effect after reasonable compatibility.



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can clear away heat and toxins and effectively kill various bacteria, viruses, gonococcus, mycoplasma, chlamydia, mold (Candida), fungi, trichomonas, etc. that cause infection. The rational compatibility of the natural ingredients of activating blood circulation and removing blood stasis can effectively eliminate the swelling and pain of patients, eliminate the edema of intimal tissue, improve various symptoms, and finally achieve the purpose of treating chronic epididymitis.



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill may not be as effective as antibiotics in the early stage of treating chronic epididymitis, but the curative effect is good. It can eliminate symptoms and ultimately cure the disease without worrying about repeated recurrence, equivalent to shortening the treatment time. Moreover, the ingredients in the formula are taken from nature, which has been clinically verified to be effective and safe for many years.



TCM emphasizes "one person, one prescription". That is to say, the prescription for each patient is formulated according to the disease characteristics. It is also a significant feature of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill in treating diseases. Dr. Lee will adjust the basic prescription according to the patient's specific condition to make drugs suit people. Daniel from the United States benefited from it.



"I have epididymitis. It has lasted for 4 years, and antibiotics have not worked. Since last year, I have suffered from serious UTI, frequent urination, the urgency of urination, etc. I was prescribed Levoquinoline (antibiotics). I also do acupuncture. It helps, but the symptoms are still the same." Daniel said when contacting Dr. Lee.



After learning about Daniel's symptoms, Dr. Lee specially added the dosage of plantain, Dianthus Superbus, and Polygonum aviculare to his formula to effectively eliminate urinary tract symptoms and other symptoms.



"After one course of treatment, I was surprised to find that the pain was relieved a little, and the urinary tract symptoms were greatly improved, which was not before, so I continued to treat. After four months, the pain basically disappeared. Moreover, the examination results were normal, and I could hardly express my happiness. Thank you, Dr. Lee." Daniel said.



It is enough to prove the curative effect of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill in treating chronic epididymitis. Moreover, in addition to treating chronic epididymitis, it can effectively treat other reproductive system diseases, such as prostatitis, orchitis, seminal vesiculitis, and other chronic diseases, benefiting more and more patients.



About Dr. Lee of Wuhan TCM Clinic

Dr. Lee graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professor in male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for years. The medicine has proven effective and cured thousands of people in her country and many other countries.