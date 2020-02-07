Defendant Among 1% Acquitted of Federal Criminal Charges After $10 Million Cocaine Bust

Coral Gables, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2020 --After being arrested with 900 pounds of cocaine, a client of attorney Matthew E. Ladd managed to secure a rare acquittal and is now free. With less than 1% of Federal Criminal Cases that go trial ending in acquittal, The Law Office of Mathew E. Ladd continues to distinguish itself from other criminal law firms.



"The facts were that my client was found on a boat with 900lbs of cocaine, $10,000,000 worth," stated Ladd. "He hired me and now he's free."



With the Pew Research Center keeping track of this trend - which also correlates with the decline in the number of Americans being called to serve on federal juries – it appears individuals who choose to exercise their constitutional right to trial are facing higher penalties for invoking it if they lose. Criminal defendants who entered guilty pleas rose from 82% in 1998 to 90% in 2018, an intimidating statistic for anyone fighting federal charges.



"Nearly 80,000 people were defendants in federal criminal cases in fiscal 2018, but just 2% of them went to trial," writes John Gramlich, a senior writer/editor at Pew Research Center. "The overwhelming majority (90%) pleaded guilty instead, while the remaining 8% had their cases dismissed."



