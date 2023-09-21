Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2023 --Defense Attorney Appeals Nevada's New Traffic Law to State Supreme Court



Defense Attorney Appeals Nevada's New Traffic Law to State Supreme Court



LAS VEGAS, NV - According to local defense attorney Molly Rosenblum, Esq, Las Vegas, NV - A new Nevada traffic law meant to decriminalize minor violations is instead creating a system devoid of due process rights. She is now appealing the law to the Nevada Supreme Court, arguing it is unconstitutional.



The law, enacted last year, was intended to reduce incarceration for minor traffic infractions by lessening penalties. But in practice, it has stripped away defendants' rights while doing nothing to address the burden of fines on lower-income residents.



"This complete lack of due process goes against everything our justice system stands for," said Rosenblum of The Rosenblum Allen Law Firm. "Even in small claims court over a few hundred dollars, plaintiffs must show up and prove their case. But under this law, the state can take hundreds of dollars from you without presenting evidence or making an argument."



Rosenblum is appealing the recent traffic ticket laws to the Nevada Supreme Court. She contends the law is unconstitutional and violates due process rights by depriving defendants of the ability to face their accuser or examine evidence.



She noted that while the law was passed to reduce incarceration for failure to pay fines, its practical effect is to make it easier for the state to collect from lower-income residents. Limited avenues exist to contest a charge or negotiate alternatives like traffic school.



Rosenblum hopes the state's highest court will recognize how this law strips away core constitutional rights and take action to restore due process. She believes the state must balance public safety with principles of justice and is confident the Supreme Court will agree.



Contact:

Molly Rosenblum, Esq.

The Rosenblum Allen Law Firm

(702) 433-2889

molly@rosenblumlawlv.com