Defense Attorney Kevin Wichman Selected as Top 10 Under 40 by the National Academy of Criminal Defense Attorneys in 2017

Kansas City, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2018 --Wichman Law Firm, LLC is proud to announce that criminal defense attorney Kevin P. Wichman has been nominated and selected as one of the Top 10 Under 40 Attorneys in Missouri in 2017 by the National Academy of Criminal Defense Attorneys (NACDA). This is the third year in a row that Attorney Wichman has been recognized on this short list of excellent young attorneys compiled by the NACDA. In addition to this impressive selection, Attorney Wichman has been recognized for legal excellence with a perfect 10.0 Superb Rating from Avvo and inclusion on the Thomas Reuter's Kansas and Missouri Super Lawyers® list of Rising Stars.



The National Academy of Criminal Defense Attorneys (NACDA) recognizes the most diligent, effective, and passionate attorneys in each state to better serve those in need of quality, expert legal advice. The process of selection begins by attorneys either being nominated by their peers or selected by NACDA's research staff. They must be licensed and in good standing in their state bar, be part of a private practice, and have 5 or more years of experience practicing in criminal defense to be considered for selection. The NACDA investigates their qualifications, with 50 criminal defense attorneys in a state advancing to the final selection stage by the NACDA Selection Committee, after which the Board of Governors selects the 10 best in each state.



This latest award adds to attorney Kevin Wichman's already impressive track record, solidifying him as one of the premier criminal defense lawyers in all of Missouri. It reflects the countless late nights and weekends dedicated to improving his craft and working his clients cases to the fullest as to help them best navigate the serious criminal charges and sentences they face. Those in need of help with a traffic or criminal case in the Kansas City area can set up a free consultation at his main office in Westport, Kansas City, Missouri with the attorney. He handles cases on both sides of the state line of Kansas and Missouri and his law firm can be reached at 816-787-1529.



For further information or methods of contact visit Wichman Law Firm, LLC on the web at http://www.wichmanlawfirm.com.