DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (DTC)'S 'Offender Alert Passive Scan' - The Solution to Curb School Violence

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2016 --Canyon Gold Corp. (OTCQB:CGCC) (The Company) has completed an extensive market review and analysis into the rapidly growing international concern of weapons being brought into our schools by students.



Today's children are packing more than just books in those stylish backpacks, they're bringing weapons! A recent report stated that in the first 185 days of this academic year more than 185 guns alone were reported to be brought into various schools just in the United States.



See: www.thetrace.org/2016/03/american-kids-guns-in-schools/



Recognizing the urgent security needs of the education sector, and with our recent completion and closing of the acquisition of 'DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION (DTC) www.defensetechnologycorporation.com as a wholly owned subsidiary of Canyon Gold, management has determined to begin production of the "OFFENDER ALERT PASSIVE SCAN"™ which we believe we will provide a solution to this epidemic.



The "Offender Alert Passive Scan"™ is a 'next generation' walk-through detector scanning unit. This patented & trademarked product is an advanced passive scanning system for detecting and identifying concealed threats. The program provides a visual image of where the items are located on the suspect, as well as an approximation of the size of the item (with optional equipment). With cameras available at the facility, the system will instantly relay the image of the suspect, position and time of the offending alert. The picture can be transmitted to security, management or any designated recipient and can be retained in the memory log of the computer.



DTC's Offender Alert Passive Scan is a 'next generation' walk-through detector scanning unit. The DTC scan-system emits nothing through the subject and is passive.



(Scanner systems currently in the market are effectively an X-RAY in some form)



THE COMPANY'S SUBSIDIARIES: www.canyongoldexploration.com



About DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION, LLC (DTC)

DTC was formed in 2007 to bring products to market in the areas of personal and collateral protection. DTC will succeed in the markets of personal and collateral protection by creating technology that is unique in design and operation. The company currently has two products in development that will have the potential to change the face of their respective industries.



A patented, trademarked product that is a technologically advanced passive scanning system for detecting and identifying concealed threats. The unit can be installed into a door frame with no visual presence, providing covert detection, or can be installed as a standalone unit for portable operation.



Long Canyon Gold Resources Corp. (LCGRC) owns 30 mineral lease claims and has the opportunity to acquire additional claims in the mineral-rich Spruce Ridge area as well as in the similarly mineralized Pequop Mountains of the Long Canyon Trend Area of Nevada. These sections are adjacent to the original discovery acquired by Newmont Mining for 2.3 Billion Dollars and also the site of the Newmont open pit mine estimated to be in full operation by 2017.



"With our timely new 'Passive Scanning System' by DTC and the climbing gold market we are looking to a good future for CanyonGold and its Investors."



On behalf of the Board of Directors, Stephen M. Studdert, President & CEO Company Contact:



800-520-9485 Stephen Studdert, President Email: cgcc@canyongoldexploration.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Canyon Gold Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Canyon Gold Corp's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Canyon Gold Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.



