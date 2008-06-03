Definitive – Maple Tech Form Strategic Alliance to Service Captive and Alternative Risk Transfer Markets

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2008 -- Maple Technologies announced today a joint initiative with Princeton-based Definitive Insurance Management Services, Inc. focused on providing bundled solution services to the Captive and Alternative Risk Transfer markets.



In addition to traditional captive management services, Definitive, and its affiliated companies, also bring an array of other essential services which include capital, legal, legislative, regulatory, actuarial and other mission critical service components to support the captive and alternative risk transfer landscape, effectively providing complete end-to-end service capability.



Maple Tech’s Aspire Information System, and soon to be released Aspire Captive Suite (captive manager system), will support integrated data responsibilities across all disciplines for Definitive’s clients, and act as the technological backbone to support all transactional operations.



“This is a strategic partnership that just makes sense,” said Nicholas Teetelli, Maple’s CEO. “The Definitive approach just speaks to the very core disciplines that develop captive and alternative risk transfer opportunities, driven by highly sophisticated technologies; a perfect compliment when considering our long term initiatives and focus toward the captive sector.”



"Definitive takes pride in its ability to define insurance solutions for unique risk bearing programs," commented William F. Megna, Definitive’s CEO and President. Maple's Aspire system allows us the flexibility to create client solutions effectively, efficiently and effortlessly. Aspire is one of our key resources for meeting our clients' speed to market needs



About Definitive Insurance Management Services, Inc.

Definitive is a full service insurance management company. Our specialty is analyzing risks, developing best practices for the management of risks and assisting clients in the formation and management of new entities and products that are responsive to their needs. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.define-ins.com or write us at info@define-ins.com



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web

