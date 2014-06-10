Defy Low T on Men's Health Week

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2014 --June is Men’s Health Month, and leading up to Father’s Day we celebrate Men’s Health Week (which is June 9 – 15 this year). This is a special awareness period first recognized by Congress in 1994, supported by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and celebrated around the world. The goal is to educate men and their families and friends about preventable health problems and to encourage them to be more actively involved in their own health care.



One of the most under diagnosed and treated health issues in men is testosterone (T) deficiency. Testosterone deficiency can negatively impact mortality and quality of life in men. To facilitate its diagnosis Defy Medical , a leading integrative health clinic, is launching DefyLowT.com to remove barriers for men who would like to test their testosterone (T) with a dramatically discounted price of $29. The test is performed by blood analysis at a licensed laboratory with locations across the US. Men do not need a prescription and this offer is available in most US cities.



“As men age or have certain health conditions, their T blood levels decline, which can cause low sex drive, erectile dysfunction, osteoporosis or fracture, sleep disturbance, depressed mood, lethargy or diminished physical performance”, said Justin Saya, MD, Defy Medical’s expert physician on hormone replacement. “Testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) to attain healthy blood levels have been shown to improve several of these symptoms for most men. However, if not properly monitored, side effects or lack of efficacy can occur”, added Dr Saya.



“The overall prevalence of low T (hypogonadism) in the United States is approximately 39 percent in men 45 years or older according to the 2006 Hypogonadism in Males (HIM) study, one of the largest studies ever done on testosterone deficiency”, said Nelson Vergel, author of Testosterone: A Man's Guide and a long term T expert patient that educates men about ways to maximize well-being via his site ExcelMale.com.



“Fewer than 10 percent of men with low T reach out to their doctors since the two main symptoms of T deficiency, depression and sexual dysfunction, are topics that many men feel uncomfortable discussing even with their best friends,” added Vergel.



DefyLowT.com can help by providing a free symptom questionnaire to determine if a man would benefit from getting tested along with nationwide access to an unmatched low price T test. In addition to providing low cost testing to men across the US, Defy Medical can help men access therapies designed to reverse the symptoms of Low T and improve overall health.



"Screening for and addressing low testosterone levels in aging males is of clinical importance on par with smoking cessation, fighting obesity, and mitigating cardiac risk factors. In fact, low testosterone levels are indeed a risk factor of themselves for obesity and cardiac disease. I highly recommend any males 35 years of age or older who experience any of the major hypogonadal (low testosterone) symptoms to have a lab screen performed to assess for low testosterone levels."- Dr Justin Saya MD.



For more information, please visit DefyLowT.com