Degagne Carpentry, GUS Partner to Open GUS North Bay

Markham, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2016 --GUS (www.gus.ca) announced today that Marcel Degagne has successfully opened GUS North Bay in North Bay, Ontario. This location is Marcel's first GUS franchise, further expanding the growing GUS portfolio of full-service restoration companies in Northern Ontario. Other locations in northern Ontario include the newly opened GUS Temiskaming, as well as locations in Sault Ste. Marie, and Kapuskasing. Since 1988, Marcel Degagne has been a trusted home builder in the North Bay community, helping countless families build their dream homes. With son Daniel Degagne, daughter Celine Degage & General Manager Tim LaCelle, Marcel and his team of qualified disaster restoration experts will be helping families rebuild their lives after flood or fire damage occurs.



GUS North Bay is the latest franchisee to grow with the company as it expands across the country towards the goal of coverage in every major market by the end of 2018. Marcel comments "Since 1988, my family and I have built our business through hard work, honest timelines, and fair pricing. By starting GUS North Bay, we're expanding our construction services to include property restoration, to help people when they need it most."



Jonathan Christensen, Director of Franchise Development said "We couldn't be happier to be partnering with a pillar of the North Bay community, Marcel Degagne. Marcel and his family have the proven experience and integrity to provide homeowners with the reassurance that they are in capable hands."



About GUS North Bay

Gus North Bay is the newest member of the GUS (http://www.gus.ca) network of restoration companies. Providing emergency restoration services to homeowners, and property managers, GUS North Bay is equipped to handle the aftermath from floods, fires, and everything in between.



About Degagne Carpentry

Degagne Carpentry (http://www.degagnecarpentry.com) has built a reputation from the ground up. Being a family owned and operated bilingual business, and serving the North Bay and surrounding areas since 1988, they have built custom homes, additions, and renovations from start to finish. They are proud of their accomplishments and stand behind their work.



About GUS

GUS (http://www.gus.ca) is a Canadian-based full-service Disaster Restoration Provider that has been operating for the past 24 years. With over 240 locations across the country, GUS is well known for providing high-quality work, coupled with professional open lines of communication for both the insured and insurer.



Contact:

GUS North Bay

Tim LaCelle, General Manager

tim@gusnorthbay.com



GUS

Jonathan Christensen, Director of Franchise Development

Jonathan.Christensen@gus.ca