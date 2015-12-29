Degree.com and Auctions.com Are Up for Auction

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2015 --FindYourDomain, a leading domain name brokerage firm, has announced the sale of a collection of ultra-high value domain names, including Auctions.com, Degree.com, Degrees.com, Labs.com, OAH.com, and more. The domains will be sold at the RightOfTheDot auction, which will commence at the domain industry conference NamesCon at 2pm PST on January 11th, 2016. The live auction will be held at the New Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Interested buyers will also have the ability to bid on domains online using the online marketplace NameJet, which is already accepting pre-bids.



In addition to Auctions.com, FindYourDomain will list the below never before released premium domains with no reserve price:



- 88.xyz

- Business.College

- i.rent

- Trademark.protection

- Y.car

- Vintage.auto



These short, memorable domain names offer businesses the ability to target the next generation of internet users and stand out against their competition. "With the rise of mobile internet usage, the demand for shorter, accessible domains continues to increase. Businesses now have the opportunity to build their brand on an unforgetable, industry-specific domain name," said FindYourDomain Marketing Manager, Tom Salbego.



88.xyz, in particular, is a stand out domain name that is expected to sell in the six figure range. 8.xyz sold in a recent RightOfTheDot auction in September 2015 for $81,919 USD. Three months later, in December 2015, 9.xyz sold for $175,166 USD in a West.cn auction. It is clear that the demand and sales prices for short number .xyz domain names is increasing exponentially.



"Working with the team at FindYourDomain is a real pleasure because they understand the new and existing top level domain market," said Monte Cahn President and Director of RightOfTheDot, LLC. "Putting more premium domain names in our premium domain auctions at no reserve is the best way to attract the most bidders and interested parties to participate in the auction and usually leads to better market trending prices."



For more information on how to participate in the RightOfTheDot NamesCon auction, please visit http://rotd.com/namescon-auction or contact info@RightOfTheDot.com.



To view a complete list of current domain names listed in the auction and to prebid, visit:

www.namejet.com/featuredauctions/liveauction



About FindYourDomain

Founded in 2009, FindYourDomain is a brokerage that connects companies with high quality domain names. In addition to Domain Acquisition services, FindYourDomain offers Brand Protection, Domain Privacy, and new gTLD consulting services.