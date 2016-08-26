DeJane Online Shopping, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Lifestyle Product

Massillon, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2016 --Tina DeJane is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.DeJanesWarehouse.com. The website offers a wide variety of lifestyle products including men's and women's fashion apparel, organic gardening products, pet supplies and training tools, and inviting home décor. DeJane was inspired by the fact the people don't have time to go from store to store, looking for the products that they need for their everyday lives in today's fast-paced world. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, DeJane wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can keep their pet active with an interactive toy while running an errand or find a pretty floral dress for their next night out.



There are many excellent lifestyle products featured within the merchandise of DeJanesWarehouse.com. The website carries items including beauty essentials such as nail art sets and electric shavers; health care items including oral care tools and travel eye masks; gardening tools such as solar fence lights and flower seeds; men's and women's clothing such as women's sleeveless blouses and men's cardigan sweaters; and more. In the future, DeJane plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to DeJane regarding each and every transaction made on DeJanesWarehouse.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products for their everyday lives. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a great blazer for their next interview or beautiful flameless candles for a special dinner.



To complement the main website, DeJane is also launching a blog located at http://www.DeJanesWarehouseBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to lifestyle products in general such as letting indoor plants thrive with a plant growth light, looking chic in retro women's clothing, and finding discount beauty supplies. DeJane hopes to give valuable tips and information on looking and feeling your best everyday with great lifestyle items.



