DeJane Online Shopping, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Personal and Home Security Solutions

Massillon, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2017 --Tina DeJane is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.HomeAloneSecuritySolutions.com. The website offers a wide variety of personal and home security solutions including personal defense supplies, surveillance products, home security essentials, security accessories, and tactical gear. DeJane was inspired by the breath of fresh air that security products provide in allowing us to enjoy our lives stress-free. Through her online store, DeJane wanted to help customers stay on top of their busy lives while their security stays on top of every corner.



There are many excellent security solutions featured within the merchandise of HomeAloneSecuritySolutions.com. The website carries items including personal defense supplies such as personal panic alarms and lab certified keyring pepper spray; surveillance products including LED dummy cameras and DVR hidden cameras; home security products including diversion safes and access control essentials; and more. In the future, DeJane plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to DeJane regarding each and every transaction made on HomeAloneSecuritySolutions.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find a stylish concealed carry purse or an LED flashlight for bright protection anywhere.



To complement the main website, DeJane is also launching a blog located at http://www.HomeAloneSecurityBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to personal and home security in general such as enjoying affordable protection anywhere with dummy surveillance cameras, the convenience of a self-defense keychain, and having stylish protection at your side with a concealed carry purse. DeJane hopes to give valuable tips and information on staying protected in the midst of a busy world with quality security supplies.



About HomeAloneSecuritySolutions.com

HomeAloneSecuritySolutions.com – a division of DeJane Online Shopping, LLC – is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Tina DeJane.



Tina DeJane

http://www.HomeAloneSecuritySolutions.com