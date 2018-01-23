Delavan's 5th Annual Sky Circus on Ice Takes to the Skies February 16-18

Libertyville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2018 --The Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Lake Lawn Resort, Gift of Wings Kite Stores, host of the 2018 "Tour De Kites" kite festivals, and Winterfun Inc. present a non-stop weekend of professional Kite Flying and Olympic-themed fun along the shores of Delavan Lake during the 5th Annual Sky Circus on Ice!



This family friendly weekend-long event features some of the world's best kite performers including the Chicago Fire Kite Team, the Windjammers International Kite Team, the Giant 150' Octopus Kite from Montreal, kite flying acrobatics, and premiering for the first time, one of the largest kites in the world, shaped like a Giant Whale. In addition, there will be exquisite snow and ice sculptors displayed throughout the city's historic downtown district and Lake Lawn Resort.



"Sky Circus On Ice" brings the top performers from around the world to showcase their talents here in beautiful Delavan, Wisconsin" says Dave Sekeres VP of the Delavan-Delavan Lake Chamber. "With the assistance of our amazing sponsorship partners, we have developed a weekend full of interactive events, including indoor kite flying shows featuring Connor Doran form NBC's America's Got Talent, family activities, indoor and outdoor concessions and warming stations and the return of the hand crafted, full size Blizzard Run Snow Slide."



Everyone can join in on the action with events such as kite building and flying workshops and hands-on snow sculpting classes. Further, all visitors have the unique opportunity to join the performers on the lakefront both Saturday and Sunday during the Grand Launch of nearly 500 kites at noon and the singing of our National Anthem! Gift of Wings will have kites available for sale for all skill levels to make the experience fun and memorable for guests of all ages.



Complimentary parking will be available throughout the weekend for events at Lake Lawn Resort and a complimentary trolley service will run from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday to transport attendees between the downtown Delavan area, Delavan Super 8, Delavan Comfort Suites and Lake Lawn Resort.



Overnight stay packages, along with additional entertainment options like N.E.W. Dueling Pianos are available for those that want to make the most out of their weekend. Call 800-338-5253 to make a reservation. Updates on the Sky Circus on Ice weekend lineup, as well as overnight room package specials, can be found at http://www.lakelawnresort.com, http://www.visitdelavan.com, or by visiting the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.



About Sky Circus on Ice

Initiated in 2014, Sky Circus on Ice rallies the greater Delavan community to celebrate the winter season and showcase all the area has to offer local residents and out-of-town guests. Sky Circus on Ice is a collaboration between the Delavan-Delavan Lake Area Chamber of Commerce; Lake Lawn Resort, a historic Delavan resort that is host to many of the weekend activities; Gift of Wings, a full-service kite store based in Milwaukee that organizes several annual kite festivals; WinterFun Inc., the organizer of the U.S. Nationals Snow Sculpting Competition and Kunes Country Auto Group.