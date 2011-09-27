CashAdvance.com Unveils Delaware Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2011 --CashAdvance.com has created the Delaware Consumer Resource Center to give consumers an easily accessible tool to understand payday lending within their state. Consumers have become confused about cash advance laws and regulations due to their differentiating across state lines. Therefore, CashAdvance.com’s financial experts have compiled a comprehensive educational tool to eliminate the confusion and give consumers a place where they can find relevant information about local cash advance process and requirements. The Delaware Consumer Resource is kept up-to-date so consumers are basing their decisions on current information.



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Hanna Wellman. “The Consumer Resource pages are a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights and providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



Consumers can visit the Delaware Consumer Resource Center to gain access to the Delaware Laws & Regulations page providing valuable, frequently updated information. Consumers can learn the necessary facts they must understand when getting a payday loan. Maximum loan amounts, maximum cash advance interest rates and financial fees, and the term limits are a few examples of what can be found for Delaware residents. Further information consumers can find include payment plans, the number of simultaneous outstanding loans, and the length of cool-off period between loans.



Consumers that use the facts from the Delaware Laws & Regulations page are able to make a better decision about getting a Delaware cash advance. Before starting the process, consumers can look at the summary of requirements a loan must abide by in order to be legal in Delaware. Due to state laws and regulations changing, it is advised that consumers check for updates on those that pertain to the cash advance process and requirements.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Delaware Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Delaware, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."