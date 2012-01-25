CashAdvance.com Launches Delaware Loan-Process Page

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2012 --CashAdvance.com announces the launch of its new Loan Process page, designed to provide Delaware consumers with information on applying for payday loans, interest rates, fees, repayment terms, and more. Cash advances have grown in popularity in response to a tighter credit market and a depressed economy, offering working people a means to get urgently needed cash between paychecks.



Among other valuable information, the new Delaware Loan Process page lists the minimum requirements needed to apply for a payday loan in Delaware:



• Verification of a valid US bank checking account

• Proof of employment and verification of at least $1,000/mo. income after taxes (paystubs may be required)

• Contact information including telephone number, home address, and email address

• A valid form of ID proving US citizenship or permanent resident status

• Verification that borrower is at least 18 years old



“CashAdvance.com strives continually to ensure consumer protection by providing the knowledge and resources necessary for consumers to make informed financial decisions,” says CashAdvance.com spokesperson Doug Freiburg. “The Delaware Consumer Resource page offers a wealth of information arming consumers with the resources with which they can actively preserve their rights, while providing recourse to regulatory agencies capable of remedying fraudulent lending practices.”



No credit check is required to apply for a cash advance loan in Delaware. Once approved, loan funds are direct-deposited into the borrowers account within 24 hours. Repayments can be made automatically by debiting the borrower’s bank account. Consumers can ensure their payments are made on time without the risk of incurring late fees.



CashAdvance.com is not a lender; rather, the company acts as an online loan application portal to connect consumers with payday loan providers in their area.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Loan Process page will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Delaware, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."